During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 3 round of The Pick-It Line.
Allen vs. Arlington Martin
Friday, 7 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium
Matt Welch: After opening its season against national No. 1 St. John Bosco and Houston King, Allen at last draws an opponent from the Metroplex, and it's a good one.
The Eagles' brutish preseason continues Friday in Arlington against a Martin squad ranked No. 9 in Class 6A following wins over Lake Travis and Cedar Hill. The Warriors ran wild on Lake Travis to the tune of 381 rushing yards and capitalized on six turnovers forced against Cedar Hill, three of which were returned for touchdowns.
Running back Michael Barrow is averaging more than 10 yards per carry for Martin, and cornerback Javien Toviano is tabbed as a top-five prospect in the country at his position.
Allen, meanwhile, nudged things in the right direction with a 49-14 blowout of King last week. Running back Kayvion Sibley impressed in just his second varsity start with 229 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including scores of 49, 78 and 84 yards. The Eagles also generated three turnovers in the win.
Keep an eye on special teams execution in this one, given Martin's penchant for fake punts and fake field goals — something Allen has been on the receiving end of in previous meetings between the two.
Matt's Pick: Allen
Coppell vs. Keller Timber Creek
Friday, 7 p.m. at Keller ISD Athletic Complex
David Wolman: Coppell will look to close out the non-district slate with a win over struggling Timber Creek on Friday at Keller ISD Athletic Complex and improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Cowboys are coming off a dramatic 30-26 win over South Grand Prairie.
Senior running back Malkam Wallace finished with 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with the latter -- a 1-yard burst with 18 seconds left in the ballgame -- serving as the game-winner. Senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw threw for 234 yards on 19-of-27 passing, while senior wide receiver Zack Darkoch caught five balls for 92 yards. Darkoch has emerged as a top-flight receiver, going for 273 yards on 10 catches.
Senior Matthew Williams had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter that gave Coppell momentum.
Coppell has a favorable matchup this week as Timber Creek comes into this week's game at 0-2 and having been outscored 90-42 in its first two games, including a 42-17 setback to Prosper Rock Hill on Friday.
The Falcons have alternated between Anderson Lewis and Lior-jire Mendji at quarterback, with Lewis having passed for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Timber Creek has just three passing receptions this season for touchdowns, one each by Lonnie Johnson, Jahrid Hughes and Jackson Gowins.
David's Pick: Coppell
Frisco Lone Star vs. Frisco Reedy
Friday, 7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Devin Hasson: The 6-5A Division I season gets underway this week with a pair of Frisco ISD rivals who are off to 2-0 starts.
The Rangers opened with an impressive 38-33 win over Texarkana Texas High and had no problems last week in a 38-3 rout of Burleson.
Collin Blackstock has been solid under center since being called upon, completing 24-of-35 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaylon Braxton is off to a good start with 10 catches for 150 yards and a score and Gerald Harris has shouldered the load on the ground with 27 carries for 178 yards.
Blake Fann has been active on defense with 25 tackles, with three for loss, as has Massimo Russolillo, who has recorded 22 tackles, with three for loss, and a sack.
The Lions are coming off a 41-7 victory over Denison to move to 2-0 on the season. After a mistake-filled first half allowed the Yellowjackets to hang around, the Lions cleaned things up and dominated after halftime, outscoring Denison 28-0.
Dennis Moody has been the workhorse on the ground, with 34 carries for 367 yards, an average of 10.7 yards per attempt, and five touchdowns.
Quarterback Caleb Deal has been remarkably efficient, completing 22-of-25 attempts for 438 yards and five scores.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Frisco Emerson
Friday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
David Wolman: These two first-year programs will face each other for the first time at 7 p.m. Friday at Toyota Stadium.
It's been a tale of opposite starts to the season for the two Frisco ISD teams.
Emerson earned its first win in program history two weeks ago with a thrilling 41-34 road win over Hillcrest then followed that up with a dominant 32-12 triumph over Woodrow Wilson last week to go to 2-0 on the season.
Mike Molstad and Ishaqq Bills have delivered in the clutch, with the two connecting on a 40-yard pass for the game-winning touchdown against Hillcrest -- a game that the Mavericks trailed 21-7 at halftime. Last week against Woodrow Wilson, Molstad passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns, while Bills rushed for 166 yards as Emerson won its first-ever home game.
Panther Creek, meanwhile, is still in search of its first-ever win.
The Panthers didn't score until the fourth quarter in a week-one 49-14 loss to Frisco Independence then were held out of the end zone last week in a 34-3 loss to Fort Worth Arlington Heights.
Both of Panther Creek's touchdowns have come courtesy of its rushing attack -- one each by Sentel Simpson and Gary Simms. Simpson is averaging 6.3 yards per carry and has 135 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Seth Jackson is the Panthers' leading receiver through two games, with 133 yards on seven receptions.
David's Pick: Frisco Emerson
Lewisville vs. Mesquite
Friday, 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium
Matt Welch: A rare meeting between two programs whose histories date back to the early 1900s, the Farmers and Skeeters enter this matchup at 1-1 on the young season.
This marks the non-district finale for Lewisville, which smothered Naaman Forest in its opener, 28-6, before running into trouble against the Highland Park passing attack last week in a 31-17 loss. The Farmers surrendered 298 yards through the air in that defeat, coming on more than 18 yards per completion, but Mesquite figures to test Lewisville in a different way.
More than 80% of Mesquite's offensive resulted in runs in last week's 44-32 win over rival North Mesquite, balancing that workload between Armand Cleaver, Jamir Dewberry, Dvyround Edmond and quarterback Tyrique Womack.
Womack is also capable of attacking teams through the air with big-play threat Jamarion Woods out wide.
The Farmers had their moments even in defeat against Highland Park, drawing even at 17-17 early in the second half behind a 57-yard touchdown run by Viron Ellison. The first-year starter ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on more than 7 yards per carry.
Matt's Pick: Lewisville
Marcus vs. Euless Trinity
Friday, 7 p.m. at Marauder Stadium
David Wolman: Marcus has had one of the toughest non-district slates in all of the Dallas area, having lost to two state powers in Highland Park and Southlake Carroll.
After showing a lot of resiliency in the second half of a Week One 38-24 setback to the Highlanders, the Marauders found the going tough against the Dragons last week in a 38-7 home loss. The lone score of Marcus' game against Carroll was a 90-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cole Welliver to Ashton Cozart.
But this week could provide Marcus with the perfect opportunity to earn its first win. Trinity will come to Marauder Stadium fresh off a historic setback. The Trojans, who have been known for having a stout defense over the years, surrendered 68 points in a 68-38 loss to Rockwall-Heath. The Hawks used 35 second-quarter points to put this game out of reach after clinging to a slim 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Welliver is off to a fast start, having thrown for 577 yards in the first two games, while Cozart has caught two of Welliver's three touchdown passes. Isaac Khattab has complemented Cozart well in the Marauder passing game, having caught 11 balls for a team-high 204 yards.
Marcus' defense will look to put the clamps on a Trinity offense that has been known for pounding the ball over the years. Ollie Gordon graduated this past spring and is now playing for Oklahoma State, so the running back duties for the Trojans have been turned over to Gary Maddox. Maddox has rushed for 335 yards with three touchdowns this season.
Either way, one of these two 0-2 teams will earn its first win of the season on Friday.
David's Pick: Marcus
North Mesquite vs. North Forney
Friday, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Devin Hasson: Though the Stallions fell to 1-1 with Friday's 44-32 loss to Mesquite in the 53rd installment of their rivalry, North Mesquite did have some bright spots.
Quarterback Luke Seder continued his strong start to the season, as he has now completed 31-of-52 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
The Stallions might feature one of the better wide receiver combinations in the area in Cordale Russell, who has 13 receptions for 335 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per catch, with three touchdowns, and Jalan Hicks, who has nine grabs for 159 yards and a score.
Though it gave up 44 points, the defense was actually pretty solid for much of the night, holding Mesquite to 312 yards, but they will look to cut down on mistakes, after getting called for 11 penalties and committing three turnovers.
The Falcons are also 1-1 after last week's 43-20 win over Rowlett.
In that game, quarterback Michael Phillips passed for 184 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers, while Damorrea Jones provided balance on the ground with 17 rushes for 119 yards and a score.
Devin's Pick: North Mesquite
Plano West vs. McKinney Boyd
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: Not long ago, the Wolves and Broncos shared the same district for eight straight years. They reunite in McKinney anxious to find the win column.
West and Boyd have been dealt 0-2 starts to the season, and both will be looking to get their respective offenses on track after last week's setbacks. The Wolves were bottled up in a 21-7 loss to Keller while the Broncos were held off the scoreboard entirely in a 31-0 loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
Boyd had its moments defending the run against Nelson, while West limited Keller to just seven points through three quarters.
Both offenses center around the running game, with Sheldon King entrenched as the bell-cow for the Broncos, while West has already had its depth in the backfield challenged with starter Dermot White missing the Keller game. White ran for more than 100 yards in his team's opener against Mesquite Horn, but if he's unable to go Friday, look for the Wolves to lean on Suwi Musonda and Demetrius Willis alongside dual-threat quarterback Vance Feuerbacher.
Boyd, meanwhile, will look to establish the run behind King to open up opportunities for quarterback Ryan Shackleton and the passing game.
Matt's Pick: Plano West
Prosper vs. Rockwall
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
Matt Welch: One of the week's better games within the area, this matchup pits two teams sporting state rankings within the Class 6A top 20 and unbeaten starts to the 2022 season.
Prosper edged Trinity in a defensive battle to open the year but got a chance to let its offense hum a bit in last week's 51-14 demolition of Sachse. Quarterback Harrison Rosar impressed to the tune of 393 passing yards and five touchdowns with 100-plus-yard receiving nights divvied up for Hunter Summers (171 yards), Brayden Rymer (134) and Javan Henry (129).
The Eagles have been their usual stingy selves on defense at just 13.5 points allowed per game so far, but Rockwall figures to test that number with 42.5 points scored on average so far. Despite an injury sustained by quarterback Lake Bennett on his team's first offensive series of the season, the Yellow Jackets have held up well in wins over Cedar Hill (34-12) and Jesuit (51-23). Rockwall scored touchdowns on its first seven drives against Jesuit, led by an efficient 12-of-15 for 160 yards from Mason Marshall.
The Yellow Jackets haven't been too shabby on the defensive end either at just 17.5 points allowed per game.
Matt's Pick: Rockwall
Rowlett vs. Naaman Forest
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Devin Hasson: With the addition of Wylie East, the district season starts a week earlier than it has in the past and the Eagles and Rangers will meet in the 9-6A opener on Thursday.
Though the outcomes have not been what Rowlett has wanted during the first two weeks, it does have some positives to build from.
Quarterback Harris Boyd made some nice throws in the opener against Plano East and did so again last week against North Forney.
Boyd has some good targets to throw to in Trey Long, James Okolo and Joseph Brocks and Devonta Crow showed he can be a work horse in the backfield, as he had 24 carries for 166 yard and a touchdown a week ago.
Though the Rangers are also off to a 0-2 start, many project them to be the team to beat for the district championship in 9-6A.
DeAngelo Perales has been solid through the air, completing 35-of-54 attempts for 509 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.
The sophomore, who is also a capable runner, has spread the ball around to eight different receivers, led by Hayden Denton, who has 10 catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Jason Flores, who has eight grabs for 157 yards and a pair of scores.
The Rangers have been a balanced offense, with Isaiah Cunning having 205 yard on the ground.
Defensively, Rowlett will have to find a way to stop one of the best linemen in the area in Markis Deal, who already has 11 tackles, with one for loss, 2.5 sacks and five quarterback pressures.
Devin's Pick: Naaman Forest
