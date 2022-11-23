During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's regional semifinal round of The Pick-It Line.
Celina vs. Anna
Friday, 2 p.m. at Allen's Eagle Stadium
Matt Welch: One of the area's more high-profile regional semifinals pits former district rivals Celina and Anna against each other in a rematch from earlier this season on Sept. 16.
The Coyotes, unbeaten at 12-0 during a resurgent year for their program, enjoyed a bit of a breakout moment after rallying past Celina in that contest 28-25. The Bobcats built a 17-6 lead at halftime but couldn't slow a resilient Anna bunch while being outscored 22-8 over the final two quarters.
Celina didn't punt all game but was done in by four turnovers and some woes on special teams.
That still stands as Celina's only loss of the season as part of an 11-1 campaign, and the Bobcats get a shot at redemption on Saturday. Celina's run game has been effective at more than 5.5 yards per carry this postseason, with Gabe Gayton going over 100 yards in wins over Nevada Community and Kennedale, while the Bobcats' defense allowed just two offensive touchdowns in both games.
Anna has built off its unbeaten regular season admirably, edging powerhouse Stephenville in the area round last week, 33-32. The one-two punch of quarterback Evan Bullock and running back Breezy Dubar led the way, with Bullock throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns and Dubar logging 201 rushing yards and two more scores.
Matt's Pick: Celina
Dallas Christian vs. Lubbock Trinity
Saturday, 6 p.m. at Clyde Bulldog Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Chargers continued their quest for a second straight state championship with a 61-7 rout of Bullard Brook Hill last week.
Will Nettles continues to do a little of everything for Dallas Christian.
Literally.
Last week, Nettles posted seven tackles and scored touchdowns rushing, receiving, on an interception return and on a punt return.
Quarterback Luke Carney was not asked to do much given how quickly the game got out of hand, but he made the most of his chances, completing 4-of-6 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns and rushing four times for 124 yards and a pair of scores.
Lubbock Trinity started the season 1-2, but has won nine straight games and is saving its best play for the right time of the year. After a 42-0 shutout of McKinney Christian Academy in the first round, they followed that up with a 56-14 rout of Arlington Grace Prep a week ago.
Devin's Pick: Dallas Christian
Frisco Reedy vs. Mansfield Timberview
Friday, 3 p.m. at Pennington Stadium
Devin Hasson: The is one of the few games this week that features a pair of undefeated teams as the Lions and Wolves carry identical 12-0 records into their 5A Region II semifinal battle.
Reedy is riding a wave of momentum after rallying from a 21-0 deficit to post a 30-27 overtime victory over Lancaster last week.
Despite being more than doubled up in total yards, the Lions found a way, as Cooper Clabo had an interception return for a touchdown to tie it at 21-21.
And after the Tigers responded, Reedy put together perhaps its best drive of the game when it needed it most to tie it and Jackson Runyan's 46-yard field goal won it in overtime.
While the Lions have been finding ways to win, Timberview has not had a game decided by single digits since the season opener.
Reedy will try to slow down the Wolves' rushing tandem of Jarvis Reed and Javeon Madison, who combined for 44 carries for 295 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 35-17 win over Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Reedy
Lewisville vs. Keller
Saturday, 11 a.m. at Choctaw Stadium
David Wolman: For the second consecutive season, the Farmers will play in a Region I-6A semifinal.
Lewisville (11-1) earned the right to play Keller after a 10-0 win against Arlington Martin from Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Friday.
The Farmers rode excellent special teams play and a dominant defense. Lewisville held Martin to just 236 yards as the Warriors were shut out for the first time this season, which comes after Martin had scored 62 points in each of its previous two games.
Lewisville also won the special teams battle. Senior place kicker Freddy Joya made a 31-yard field goal in the victory and junior Jaydan Hardy had a 54-yard punt return to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Ethan Terrell in the fourth quarter.
Keller is coming off an impressive defensive performance of its own. The Indians held Midland Legacy off the scoreboard in the first half before holding off a late rally to earn a 23-21 area playoff win on Saturday. Keller forced three Legacy turnovers and 329 total yards.
Indians quarterback Tre Guerra threw for 129 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jayden Hart had 29 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
David's Pick: Lewisville
McKinney vs. Southlake Carroll
Friday, 3:15 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium
Matt Welch: The Lions are bound for the regional semifinals for the first time since 1993 and they draw an opponent all too familiar with this juncture of the playoffs. In fact, since McKinney's last third-round appearance, Carroll has won six state championships, appeared in eight state finals and advanced at least three rounds deep 20 times.
The Dragons are on the short list of title contenders once again this season, entering Friday's game sporting a perfect 12-0 record and having won those games by an average of 38.4 points per game. Carroll checks every box between the area's No. 2-ranked offense at 473.3 yards per game and a defense allowing just 11.3 points per game.
But McKinney is battle-tested after playing one of the tougher district schedules in the area and turning in a pair of resounding playoff wins over Coppell and Jesuit.
This game features two of the state's premier running backs in McKinney's Bryan Jackson (1,509 yards, 22 touchdowns) and Carroll's Owen Allen, the area's leading rusher at 1,756 yards and 31 scores.
Matt's Pick: Southlake Carroll
Prestonwood Christian vs. Fort Worth Nolan
Saturday, noon at Birdville ISD Fine Art/Athletic Complex
Matt Welch: Longtime district rivals, Prestonwood and Nolan square off in a playoff setting for the first time since 2013. The Vikings and Lions have 13 games total dating back to the 2010 season, with Prestonwood holding a narrow 7-6 lead in the back-and-forth series history.
But the Lions were quite authoritative earlier this season with a 42-7 blowout of Nolan. The Vikings actually held running back AJ Sibley to a respectable output given his 34-carry volume, allowing just 156 yards and a touchdown, but quarterback Maguire Martin was nearly perfect in going 10-of-12 for 140 passing yards and a touchdown, plus three more scores on the ground.
Nolan's just 4-8 on the season but still finds itself in familiar territory after posting playoff wins over Tomball Concordia Lutheran (42-6) and San Antonio Antonian (38-24).
Matt's Pick: Prestonwood Christian
Prosper vs. North Crowley
Saturday, 3 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium
Matt Welch: There's the age-old adage that "defense wins championships," and that side of the ball has been a huge reason why Prosper and North Crowley find themselves sharing the dance floor in the regional semifinals on Saturday.
The Eagles are plenty familiar with this phase of the postseason, bound for the third round for the fourth straight year. Prosper's defense has been stifling in allowing just 268.5 yards and 14.8 points per game while playing a loaded schedule in District 5-6A.
Offensively, quarterback Harrison Rosar came up big in the team's area-round win over South Grand Prairie with 351 passing yards and two touchdowns.
North Crowley, meanwhile, is in the midst of its winningest season ever after improving to 12-0 last week. The Panthers had a battle of their hands, however, fending off Pebble Hills for a 49-42 victory.
It was the first time all season that team scored more than 27 points against a stout North defense, which has allowed just 18.1 points per game. The Panthers have leaned plenty on the run this season, with Dejuan Lacy logging a monster game in his team's second-round win with 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Matt's Pick: Prosper
|The Pick-It Line
|WEEK 14
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|(99-31)
|(95-35)
|(96-34)
|Celina vs. Anna
|Celina
|Anna
|Anna
|Dallas Christian vs. Lubbock Trinity
|Dallas Christian
|Dallas Christian
|Dallas Christian
|Frisco Reedy vs. Mansfield Timberview
|Frisco Reedy
|Frisco Reedy
|Mansfield Timberview
|Grapevine vs. Argyle
|Argyle
|Argyle
|Grapevine
|Lewisville vs. Keller
|Lewisville
|Lewisville
|Lewisville
|McKinney vs. Southlake Carroll
|Southlake Carroll
|Southlake Carroll
|Southlake Carroll
|Prestonwood Christian vs. Fort Worth Nolan
|Prestonwood Christian
|Prestonwood Christian
|Prestonwood Christian
|Prosper vs. North Crowley
|Prosper
|Prosper
|Prosper
|South Oak Cliff vs. Midlothian Heritage
|South Oak Cliff
|South Oak Cliff
|South Oak Cliff
|Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
