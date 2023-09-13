During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 4 round of The Pick-It Line.
Carrollton Newman Smith vs. Birdville
Friday, 7 p.m. at Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletic Complex
David Wolman: Although Newman Smith is off to a 2-0 start, the Trojans aren't satisfied, and they have revenge on their minds after beginning District 5-5A Division I play last season with a 44-6 loss to Birdville. But Newman Smith is a year older and experience could play a huge factor for this senior-laden squad.
Newman Smith allowed 385 passing yards and three touchdowns from Birdville junior quarterback Noah Normand in last fall's matchup. Normand has thrown for 634 yards and six touchdowns this season but has also been intercepted six times in three games for 1-2 Birdville.
It'll be a much different approach for Newman Smith, which has leaned on a strong rushing attack and timely defense. The Trojans are coming off a bye week. The last time that Newman Smith was playing, the Trojans rushed for 336 yards in a 56-14 win against CFB ISD rival Creekview on Sept. 1. Senior quarterback Pierson Rougeau and senior running backs Chris Hughes and Jaden Coulter each had two rushing touchdowns.
David's Pick: Carrollton Newman Smith
Celina vs. Anna
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium
Matt Welch: Anna authored a big-time resurgence last season, going a program-best 13-1 for its first double-digit-win season since 1981. Two of the Coyotes' biggest wins during that campaign came at the expense of the powerhouse Bobcats, eking out a pair of three-point wins that included a meeting in the regional semifinals.
Celina looks to score a measure of revenge on Friday on its home field.
Doing so won't be easy with the Coyotes humming along at 2-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A Division I. Anna was idle last week following a 42-0 thrashing of Aubrey that included a nine-catch, 213-yard, three-touchdown receiving performance from Ronald Bell, Jr. In the team's opener against Decatur, a 37-30 win, it was Sean Steens who shined out wide with six catches for 122 yards and a pair of scores.
Quarterback Ziondre Williams, just a sophomore, leads Anna in both passing (451 yards, seven TDs) and rushing (149 yards, 1 TD).
Anna held off Decatur despite allowing 274 rushing yards, and that area will be tested again Friday against an explosive Celina ground attack led by sophomore Logan Gutierrez and junior Harrison Williams. Those two kept the Bobcats in front in wins over Paris and Bishop Lynch, while Celina was able to overcome a game of catch-up last week against Prosper Walnut Grove and earn an overtime win to improve to 3-0.
Matt's Pick: Celina
Frisco Reedy vs Frisco Wakeland
Thursday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
Devin Hasson: The Wolverines are off to a 3-0 start, including 1-0 in district play after last week's 56-21 win over Heritage. The Lions, meanwhile, slipped to 2-1 and 0-1 in 6-5A Division I after they dropped a heartbreaker a week ago as Lone Star scored on the final play of regulation to capture a 35-32 win.
Wakeland has one of the most potent passing attacks in the area, as quarterback Brennan Myer has completed 52-of-72 passes for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns with only one interception.
The Lions have been balanced, with running back Triston Airy, quarterback Braden Hernandez and wide receiver Connor McGrath.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Wakeland
McKinney vs. Little Elm
Friday, 7 p.m. at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex
David Wolman: Both teams are coming off impressive performances and will look to build on those in Friday's 5-6A opener at Lobo Athletic Complex.
Little Elm led 28-14 at halftime of last week's road game at Prestonwood Christian before the rest of the game was canceled. The game was ruled a draw.
Lobos sophomore quarterback Thomas Adams impressed in his third career start, throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-12 through the air. Senior Kendyl Johnson was a huge catalyst in Little Elm's aerial attack as he caught five balls for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Adams will look to carry over that success against 3-0 McKinney. This might be Adams' toughest test to date as McKinney held a potent Flower Mound offense to 13 points, well below their 39.5 points-per-game average coming in. The Lions' secondary held the Jaguars to 16-of-42 passing for 171 yards and also forced five Flower Mound turnovers in a 30-13 victory.
The news gets even better for McKinney, which will welcome head coach Marcus Shavers back to the sideline. He didn't coach in the Lions' last two games against Flower Mound and Richardson Berkner while on paid administrative leave but was cleared of any wrong-doing last Friday night following an internal investigation by McKinney ISD.
David's Pick: McKinney
McKinney North vs. Lancaster
Thursday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: The Bulldogs get to test themselves against one of the top teams in 7-5A Division I in Thursday's district opener. Lancaster went 9-3 last season, winning at least nine games for the fourth straight year, and did so thanks to a second-place finish in its district behind Longview.
The Tigers amassed 531 yards of offense last season while handling the Bulldogs 74-7. It'll be a worthy test for an improved North defense, which held Frisco Memorial to a single touchdown in last week's 63-7 victory. On their way to a 2-1 record, the Bulldogs have allowed just 13.3 points per game.
Offensively, senior quarterback Colin Hitchcock navigated the team's non-district schedule without throwing a single interception. He found the end zone through the air seven times, just three shy of matching the season total from his junior year.
However, Lancaster figures to be plenty battle-tested after braving a preseason gauntlet that included losses to defending 5A Div. II champion South Oak Cliff and state-ranked Denton Guyer.
Matt's Pick: Lancaster
Mesquite Poteet vs. Princeton
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Jackie Hendricks Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Pirates and Panthers have each gotten off to rough 0-3 starts, but the good news is the slate is wiped clean with the start of the 7-5A Division II season.
Poteet has is averaging only seven points per game and is trying to develop its identity on offense behind quarterbacks Josh Hobbs and Kaleb Loera.
Princeton has had a couple of heartbreakers, as it dropped a 24-23 decision to Frisco Lebanon Trail in the opener and it lost to Sherman in double overtime.
Devin's Pick: Mesquite Poteet
Prestonwood Christian vs. Fort Worth All Saints
Friday, 7 p.m. at Lions Stadium
Matt Welch: Despite finishing just one game over .500 last season, All Saints caught fire in the playoffs to advance all the way to the TAPPS Division II state championship game. Despite a title loss to Fort Bend Christian, All Saints has come out strong to begin its 2023 campaign at 3-0 with three wins by at least 22 points.
That includes a 35-13 victory over Trinity Christian-Addison where the Saints totaled 315 rushing yards on more than 8 yards per carry. Dual-threat quarterback Kelden Ryan and rusher Reid Watkins have anchored the ground game thus far.
Prestonwood looks to slow All Saints and rise above .500 in the process. The Lions split meetings with Argyle Liberty Christian and Houston Second Baptist to begin the season before playing just one half last week against Class 6A program Little Elm—a contest that the Lions declared a draw.
Through two-and-a-half games, Prestonwood quarterback Kellen Tasby has thrown for 653 yards and six touchdowns.
Matt's Pick: Fort Worth All Saints
Prosper vs Denton Guyer
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
Matt Welch: One of several marquee matchups on the 5-6A football schedule this season, Prosper gets another crack at a Denton Guyer program it has been chasing for some time now. The Eagles and Wildcats have played each other five times over the past three seasons, including twice in the regional finals, with Guyer winning all five ballgames. Three of those meetings were decided by six points or less, although the Wildcats' defense proved to be too much for Prosper in last season's 23-6 contest.
The Eagles haven't struggled to put up points so far, averaging 44 points per game en route to a 2-1 start. They've eclipsed 40 points scored in all three games, led by senior quarterback Nate TenBarge and a deep backfield with sophomore Bryce Robinson, junior Lee Anguiano and senior Joel Martinez all averaging at least 5.9 yards per carry.
It's the other side of the ball where Prosper has been a bit more up and down in surrendering more than 40 points on two occasions this season. The Eagles hope to get right in advance of facing a Guyer that posted 40-plus-point efforts against Rockwall-Heath and Aledo before toughing out a 28-20 win over Lancaster last week. Running back Sterling Schneider came up big with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Tigers, while Boston College commit Josiah Martin is averaging more than 16 yards per catch on the season so far.
Matt's Pick: Denton Guyer
Rowlett vs. Sachse
Friday, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Devin Hasson: One of the fiercest rivalries among the Garland ISD programs will be renewed this week when the Eagles and Mustangs lock horns for their second 9-6A game.
Sachse put a 0-2 start in the rearview mirror with a 31-7 victory over Lakeview last week.
Quarterback Brenden George has completed 40-of-69 attempts for 810 yards and six touchdowns and he also leads the team in rushing with 15 carries for 128 yards. Kaliq Lockett has been a big-play machine on the outside, averaging 34.8 yards per reception (15-522), including a 94-yarder a week ago.
Rowlett also shook off a 0-2 start with a 33-13 win over Naaman Forest last week.
Quarterback Andrew Ellison has completed 40-of-70 passes for 542 yards and seven scores and he has a trio of top targets in Rodney Gore (11-216), Jalen Thomas (10-128) and Cordell Lee (10-126).
Devin's Pick: Sachse
The Colony vs. Burleson Centennial
Friday, 7 p.m. at Burleson ISD Stadium
David Wolman: After opening play with a decisive 48-7 win over South Hills to commence District 3-5A Division I play, the Cougars can to improve to 2-0 in conference play with a road win over the Spartans this Friday from Burleson ISD Stadium.
The Colony built a 20-0 first-quarter lead against South Hills on touchdown passes of 21 and 40 yards from junior quarterback Carson Cox and a 42-yard rushing score by sophomore running back Kendrick McClodden, as the Cougars recorded their first win of the season to improve to 1-2 overall.
Burleson Centennial, meanwhile, is coming off its best season since the school opened in 2010. The Spartans won a school-record 12 games and advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs last fall. This season, Centennial is picking up where it left off, starting 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 89-32.
David's Pick: Burleson Centennial
|The Pick-It Line
|WEEK 4
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|(23-7)
|(22-8)
|(19-11)
|Carrollton Newman Smith vs. Birdville
|Newman Smith
|Newman Smith
|Newman Smith
|Celina vs. Anna
|Celina
|Anna
|Anna
|Frisco Reedy vs. Frisco Wakeland
|Frisco Reedy
|Frisco Wakeland
|Frisco Wakeland
|McKinney vs. Little Elm
|McKinney
|McKinney
|McKinney
|McKinney North vs. Lancaster
|McKinney North
|McKinney North
|McKinney North
|Mesquite Poteet vs. Princeton
|Mesquite Poteet
|Mesquite Poteet
|Mesquite Poteet
|Prestonwood Christian vs. Fort Worth All Saints
|FW All Saints
|FW All Saints
|FW All Saints
|Prosper vs. Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Rowlett vs. Sachse
|Sachse
|Sachse
|Sachse
|The Colony vs. Burleson Centennial
|Burleson Centennial
|Burleson Centennial
|Burleson Centennial
