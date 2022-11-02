During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 11 round of The Pick-It Line.
Carrollton Newman Smith vs. Carrollton RL Turner
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Standridge Stadium
David Wolman: Although both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, bragging rights in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will be on the line at Standridge Stadium on Friday.
A win by the Trojans secures a winning record for the team for the second time in the last three years. The Trojans are 5-4, but will look to get back into the win column after losing 21-18 to W.T. White last week.
Newman Smith held an 18-7 lead after Jaden Coulter rushed for a 3-yard touchdown just seconds into the fourth quarter. Coulter rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Pierson Rougeau finished with 94 rushing yards and one touchdown, and also passed for 83 yards.
Turner has lost three straight games, but the Lions are coming off a bye week. White beat Turner, 53-6, in the Lions' last outing on Oct. 20. Quarterback Jonathan Moreno had a rushing touchdown in the setback. William Torres (463 yards), Devon Perez (360 yards), Adam Armendarez (343 yards) and Joseph Elizardo (323 yards) each have at least 300 rushing yards on the season.
David's Pick: Carrollton Newman Smith
Coppell vs. Plano
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
David Wolman: The storyline leading up to Friday's game between Coppell and Plano couldn't be more different.
Last week, the Cowboys used a 10-0 fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 39-21 victory against Flower Mound and clinch a playoff berth. Coppell quarterback Jack Fishpaw threw for 148 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 102 yards and two scores. Zack Darkoch led all Cowboys in rushing with 109 yards on 10 carries.
Plano, meanwhile, controls its own destiny. All the Wildcats need to do in order to clinch a postseason berth is to either defeat the Cowboys or have Hebron lose to Lewisville.
However, Plano would like to right the ship after three straight losses, the last of which being a 31-14 setback to Marcus last week. The Wildcats leveled the score at 14-14 with a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Forkner to Kavion Grady, followed by a successful two-point conversion on a pass from Forkner to TK Thomas. But the Marauders scored the game's next 17 points.
David's Pick: Coppell
Frisco vs. Frisco Wakeland
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Devin Hasson: The playoffs officially get underway next week, but the postseason essentially arrives this week for four teams in 6-5A Division I, who will battle on Thursday to determine the three remaining berths.
The Raccoons (5-2, 6-3) are part of a three-way tie for second place with Lone Star and Heritage, with the Wolverines (4-3, 5-4) a game back, but both teams are looking to get back on the winning track.
Frisco has dropped back-to-back games to Reedy and Lone Star and has scored just 10 total points in those contests.
Wakeland, meanwhile, was in the midst of a four-game win streak, highlighted by a 38-10 victory over Lone Star in Week, 5, but was stunned in a 33-28 loss to Sherman a week ago.
The Raccoons have made four consecutive playoff appearances, and six of the last seven, while the Wolverines have a run of nine straight trips to the postseason.
Both teams have to look at the game with the perspective it is a must-win, but it will be interesting if it is close late, as if Lone Star defeats Heritage, Wakeland would have to win by at least five points to secure the final spot.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Wakeland
Frisco Emerson vs. Frisco Independence
Thursday, 7 p.m. at The Star
Devin Hasson: These teams have been two of the field-good stories of the season on the gridiron.
The Knights were coming off a 3-7 campaign, while the Mavericks were entering their first season of varsity football.
Few thought that the pair would enter their regular season-ending match-up tied for second place with identical 8-1 records, but that is exactly where they stand, as each looks to close strong to build momentum for the playoffs.
Last week, Independence rallied in the second half to claim a 19-14 win over Lake Dallas. The Mavericks claimed their own 24-20 victory against Lake Dallas two weeks ago before heading into their bye, so they should be well-rested.
Knights quarterback Matteo Quattrin has thrown for 1,773 yards, giving him a realistic chance to reach the 2,000-yard mark, while Emerson running back Ishaqq Bills (161-938) is 62 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Emerson
Frisco Heritage vs. Frisco Lone Star
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Allen's Eagle Stadium
Devin Hasson: Of all the changes created by a majority of games being moved to Thursday, this one has the most drastic venue change, as the Coyotes and Rangers will meet outside of the Frisco city limits.
This is the second of the big 6-5A Division I showdowns with major playoff implications, as while both teams have already qualified for the postseason, seeding is still at stake.
Lone Star is no stranger to being in this position, as it has made seven consecutive playoff appearances and nine of the last 10 years.
For Heritage, however, this is unfamiliar territory, as the Coyotes have made just one postseason appearance in their history and that came back in 2014.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Lone Star
Lewisville vs. Hebron
Friday, 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium
David Wolman: History was made by the Lewisville football team last Friday. The Farmers defeated Plano East 38-14 to clinch their first outright district title since 2001.
Lewisville didn't let a 100-minute weather delay for lightning in the area slow them down. The Farmers took control with a 15-0 first quarter, headlined by a 22-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Ethan Terrell and a 10-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Cameren Jenkins. Terrell rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
Hebron's situation is much more dire. The Hawks need to defeat the Farmers and have Coppell beat Plano to clinch a playoff berth.
Hebron kept its postseason hopes alive last week with a 35-32 triumph against Plano West. The Hawks got 339 yards and four passing touchdowns from quarterback Braxton Baker and also blocked a 46-yard field goal attempt by the Wolves with 3:46 remaining in the ballgame. Micah Greene led the Hebron receiving corps with 153 yards and two touchdowns. Case Holleron contributed 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
David's Pick: Lewisville
Lovejoy vs. Melissa
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Leopard Stadium
Matt Welch: It's a winner-take-all bout for the 7-5A Division II championship between two teams unbeaten throughout their respective district schedules. Lovejoy and Melissa have been the class of the league by a sizable margin — the Leopards' margin of victory in district has been 49.5 points versus 28.3 for the Cardinals.
No. 10-ranked Lovejoy sports the area's No. 1 offense in 5A at 511.9 yards per game. Between quarterback Brayden Hagle (2,006 passing yards, 24 touchdowns), running back Matthew Mainord (976 yards, 18 TDs) and a deep receiving corps that includes Kyle Parker (760 yards, 11 TDs) and Parker Livingstone (672 yards, nine TDs), the Leopards are averaging 53.7 points per game.
Save for a hiccup against Crandall, the Lovejoy defense has held its other five district opponents to 13 points or less.
Melissa can light up the scoreboard as well. The Cardinals are fourth in the area at 468.4 yards per game, buoyed by a breakout year behind center for quarterback Trever Ham, formerly of McKinney, with 2,241 passing yards and 32 touchdowns.
Matt's Pick: Lovejoy
Mesquite Horn vs. Royse City
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Hanby Stadium
Devin Hasson: Prior to the start of the season, most projections had these two teams potentially battling for the final playoff spot out of 10-6A, but the Jaguars and Bulldogs have exceeded those expectations and the winner of Thursday's game will likely finish alone in second place, with an outside chance at a share of the district title.
Horn won just eight total games during the last three seasons, but has enjoyed one of the better turnarounds in the area under first-year head coach Courtney Allen.
The Jaguars have had various players step up on offense at different times, but the foundation has been the defense, which is allowing only 22 points per game, including no more than 16 in their last three.
Horn will get a good test against a Royse City offense that features dual-threat quarterback Kenneth Spring, who has accounted for more than 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns passing and rushing, as well as running back Sam Mitchum, who had round the end zone 17 times and is averaging 149.9 yards per game.
Devin's Pick: Mesquite Horn
Prestonwood Christian vs. Parish Episcopal
Friday, 7 p.m. at Lion Stadium
Matt Welch: Prestonwood has righted the ship since dropping its opener to Argyle Liberty Christian, winning seven in a row. The Lions have been particularly impressive during their trio of district victories, winning their past three games by an average of 33.3 points.
Prestonwood's hot streak will be put to the test against the present-day gold standard in TAPPS football. Parish has won the past three TAPPS Division I state championships and will be favored to capture a fourth.
The Panthers sport an 8-1 record with the lone setback coming in a 31-28 loss to defending 5A Division II state champion South Oak Cliff. In its four wins since, Parish has allowed just 29 points.
Quarterback Sawyer Anderson has been stout as a sophomore and has showcased an immediate chemistry with former Prestonwood standout Derek Eusebio at receiver. Eusebio has caught 12 of Anderson's 28 touchdown passes.
Meanwhile, the Lions have ridden one of the area's most potent rushing attacks at 270.1 yards per game on the ground. AJ Sibley has been the catalyst with 1,505 rushing yards per game, including four outings with at least 200 yards gained.
Matt's Pick: Parish Episcopal
Prosper vs. McKinney
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
Matt Welch: The Eagles and Lions are already assured playoff spots and have their respective seeds locked up. Thursday's matchup will give both programs one final chance to tune up for the postseason and potentially pick up a win over a quality opponent.
Prosper has been on a roll since a Sept. 16 loss to 5-6A champ Denton Guyer, winning its past five games by an average of 37 points. The Eagles continued their winning ways last week by topping Allen for the second straight year, 29-24.
Prosper allowed just 10 points over the final three quarters in that game, getting contributions in all three phases to spur a run of 27 straight points. Running back Trevor Montayne impressed with 128 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries.
McKinney eyes a bounce-back showing after falling short against Guyer, 42-21, last Thursday. The Lions hope for more success finishing drives after running more than 40 plays in Guyer territory but only generating three offensive touchdowns. All three came from quarterback Keldric Luster, who threw for 130 yards and ran for 108.
Matt's Pick: Prosper
|The Pick-It Line
|WEEK 11
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|(77-23)
|(76-24)
|(73-27)
|Carr. Newman Smith vs. Carr. R.L. Turner
|Newman Smith
|Newman Smith
|Newman Smith
|Coppell vs. Plano
|Coppell
|Coppell
|Coppell
|Frisco vs. Frisco Wakeland
|Frisco
|Frisco Wakeland
|Frisco
|Frisco Emerson vs. Frisco Independence
|Frisco Independence
|Frisco Emerson
|Frisco Independence
|Frisco Heritage vs. Frisco Lone Star
|Frisco Lone Star
|Frisco Lone Star
|Frisco Heritage
|Lewisville vs. Hebron
|Lewisville
|Lewisville
|Lewisville
|Lovejoy vs. Melissa
|Lovejoy
|Lovejoy
|Lovejoy
|Mesquite Horn vs. Royse City
|Mesquite Horn
|Mesquite Horn
|Mesquite Horn
|Prestonwood Christian vs. Parish Episcopal
|Parish Episcopal
|Parish Episcopal
|Parish Episcopal
|Prosper vs. McKinney
|Prosper
|McKinney
|Prosper
