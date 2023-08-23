During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 1 round of The Pick-It Line.
Allen vs. DeSoto
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Allen's Eagle Stadium
Matt Welch: Allen and DeSoto square off for the first time in eight years, doing so under the backdrop of the Tom Landry Classic. These two powerhouses authored quite the postseason rivalry between 2012-15 with four consecutive playoff meetings. Although Allen won all four, the games didn't lack for drama with three of those contests decided by seven points or less.
DeSoto has a chance to score a long-awaited first win over Allen on Friday in the first game since hoisting the school's second-ever state championship last season. DeSoto rampaged through the Class 6A Division II bracket and returns 12 starters from that group, led by Sam Houston State pledge DJ Bailey at quarterback and a defense chalked in Division I talent.
Allen, meanwhile, looks to return to form in Lee Wiginton's second year at the helm. The Eagles went just 7-4 last season and will be young in some key areas, namely quarterback, but they have one of the state's premier defensive anchors up front in lineman Zina Umeozulu to try and knock Bailey off course.
Matt's Pick: DeSoto
Celina vs. Paris
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Field
Matt Welch: The Bobcats get a familiar challenge to open the year, playing Paris for the sixth consecutive season. Celina has won three of the past five meetings, including a 45-14 thrashing last season on the road.
The action shifts to the Bobcats' home field for this year's opener, as Celina tries to stymie the Wildcats' tried-and-true wing-T offense. Paris isn't lacking in experience on that side of the ball, led by Trevin Hohenberger and Taydrick Dawson.
It'll be an early test for a Celina defense anchored by lineman Ben Thomas and linebacker Cooper Farrow, two all-district returners from a unit that allowed just 13.2 points per game last season. Keep an eye on which skill players step up on offense alongside quarterback Knox Porter, who takes the reins behind center.
Matt's Pick: Celina
Coppell vs. Sachse
Friday, 8 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
David Wolman: For the fifth time in the last six years, Coppell and Sachse will play each other in a season opener. The Cowboys won the 2018 match-up, 30-28, but the Mustangs emerged victorious in 2019 with a 33-30 win. However, Coppell has won each of the last two games by an average of 21.5 points. The Cowboys also won outlasted the Mustangs, 42-35, in a week-two meeting in 2020.
Coppell is fresh off a 9-2 season and will look to ride that momentum into Antonio Wiley's second season as Cowboys head coach. Sachse, meanwhile, seeks a faster start, although the Mustangs made the playoffs last season after overcoming a 1-5 start.
David's Pick: Coppell
Frisco Independence vs. Frisco Panther Creek
Friday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
Devin Hasson: Last season, Panther Creek’s first-ever game ended in a 49-14 loss to Independence. The two teams meet again in the 2023 opener on Friday, but the story might be much different.
Playing nearly all underclassmen, the Panthers took some lumps with a 3-8 overall record, but improved as the season progressed and were able to make history by qualifying for the playoffs. That experience should pay huge dividends, as Panther Creek returns all 22 starters, including running backs Gary Sims and Sentel Simpson, quarterback Michael Adams and wide receivers Miles Meldrum and Seth Jackson.
The Knights, conversely, return only three starters from last year’s playoff team, as they enter the opener looking to answer some questions.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Panther Creek
Hebron vs Jesuit
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Brian Brazil Stadium
David Wolman: Given a full off-season to work with second-year Hebron head coach John Towels III, the Hawks are excited about the opportunity to rebound from a 5-5 record from last season.
It all starts on Friday night as Hebron will look to avenge its worst loss last season, a 38-7 setback to Jesuit. Of course, it was Towels' first game as Hebron head coach. He said that he his team will play with a "better edge" this season and that the Hawks' toughness will be an advantage.
Jesuit, on the other hand, has set out to build on a nine-win season and an area-round appearance in the Class 6A Division I playoffs.
David's Pick: Hebron
Lovejoy vs. College Station
Saturday, 7 p.m. at Allen's Eagle Stadium
Matt Welch: The second leg of the annual Tom Landry Classic is a big one featuring two of the state's top teams at the 5A level. The Leopards are ranked No. 8 in 5A Division II to begin the season, while College Station is tabbed No. 3 in 5A Div. I following a second consecutive state runner-up finish.
The Cougars return just nine starters from that squad but have talent at the skill positions on both sides of the ball, led by 2,100-yard rusher Aydan Martinez-Brown, while Lovejoy figures to contend once again with the quarterback-receiver duo of Hondo Franklin and Parker Livingstone, plus plenty of additional firepower.
The Leopards won last year's meeting, 52-27.
Matt's Pick: Lovejoy
McKinney vs. Longview
Thursday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: One of the top Week One games in the area, Longview makes the drive west to partake in the annual McKinney Classic against the state-ranked Lions. Both teams have high hopes for this season and get a major test out of the gates.
McKinney looks to build off its deepest playoff run under head coach Marcus Shavers, advancing to the regional semifinals last season for the first time since 1993. The Lions have the ammo to go even further this year, led by a defense chalked in college-caliber talent and an offense anchored by one of the top running backs in the state in USC commit Bryan Jackson.
There aren't many teams in the state that can match McKinney's firepower out of the backfield, but Longview is one of them. The state's No. 2-ranked team in 5A Division I, Longview is led by Oklahoma pledge Taylor Tatum, tabbed as the top rusher in the country by 247Sports.com. The Lobos return six starters from a defense that allowed just 10.3 points per game last season.
Matt's Pick: McKinney
Plano East vs. Rowlett
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Kimbrough Stadium
Devin Hasson:The Panthers and Eagles enter the season with similar storylines, as each is looking to get back on the winning road. Plano East got off to a good start last season with a 3-0 run through non-district play, but its fortunes changed with the arrival of the 6-5A Division I slate, where it lost its final seven games.
The Panthers do have 13 starters back, including quarterback Drew Devillier, who is coming off a breakout season in which he completed 166-of-250 passes for 2,210 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Rowlett came out on the short end of the stick in a four-way tie for fourth place in 9-6A. If the Eagles are going to turn things around, they will need new players to step up with only seven returning starters. Joseph Brocks is a proven performer in the secondary, but has gotten looks at quarterback along with River Kirkhuff.
Devin's Pick: Plano East
Plano West vs. Mesquite Horn
Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at Clark Stadium
Devin Hasson:The Jaguars enjoyed a successful season in their first year under the leadership of head coach Courtney Allen, posting a 8-3 record and returning to the playoffs. Teams generally take a big step forward in their second season under a new staff and Horn carries high expectations with the return of 13 starters.
The Jaguars have one of the area’s top running backs in junior Titus Muse, who split carries with several other players, but emerged as the go-to option, rushing 165 times for 896 yards and seven touchdowns, while they boast one of the best defensive lineman in the state in Armstrong Nnodim.
Plano West, meanwhile, will be breaking in several new faces with the return of only seven starters. The Wolves are expected to hand the keys to an assortment of underclassmen, including sophomore quarterback Jordan Grant and sophomore running back Demetrius Willis.
Devin's Pick: Mesquite Horn
Prestonwood Christian vs. Argyle Liberty Christian
Friday, 8 p.m. at Bowles Stadium
David Wolman: Prestonwood Christian is ready to build off a state runner-up finish from a year ago but it won't be easy in the early-going.
The Lions will get an immediate test from a Warriors team that won 10 games last season. Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten has coached Liberty the past two seasons, turning the program around from a 2-8 record in his first year to a 10-2 record and the second round of the playoffs.
Prestonwood enjoyed a breakout season from alum quarterback Maguire Martin, who threw for 1,462 yards and rushed for 504 yards with 28 total touchdowns last season. Although Martin is now gone, the Lions will turn to Little Elm transfer Kellen Tasby at quarterback. Tasby was a bright spot for the Lobos in their 2-8 record last year, throwing for 2,289 yards with 21 total touchdowns.
David's Pick: Prestonwood Christian
