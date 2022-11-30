During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's regional final round of The Pick-It Line.
Dallas Christian vs. Cypress Christian
Saturday, 7 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium
Devin Hasson: Since a 35-24 loss to Division II powerhouse Fort Worth Christian back on Sept. 30, the Chargers have been dominant.
After rolling through district play, Dallas Christian has stormed through the first three rounds of the playoffs, outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 162-13.
Last week, the Chargers held Lubbock Trinity Christian to 57 total yards in a 35-0 shutout win.
Luke Carney threw a pair of touchdown passes to Will Nettles and rushed for another. Zach Hernandez ran for one score and threw for one on a trick play and Jackson Ivy returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Since yielding 35 points in its lone loss, the defense has allowed 34 total points in its last six games.
Carney has thrown for 2,299 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for 866 yards and five scores. Hernandez leads the team with 1,422 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.
And Nettles is a threat on every play, as he has scored touchdowns rushing, receiving, on defense and on special teams.
Cypress Christian sat at 2-4 at one point in the season, but has since won six straight to reach the title game.
Last season, Dallas Christian won its ninth state championship in program history and first since 2008.
That came at the TAPPS Division II level, and after dropping down to Division III, the Chargers are favored to add state title No. 10 to the trophy case.
Devin's Pick: Dallas Christian
Lewisville vs. Prosper
Saturday, 2 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
David Wolman: Two of the top defensive teams in the Dallas area will battle on Saturday afternoon at McKinney ISD Stadium for the right to move on to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals.
Lewisville is in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996 after defeating Keller, 43-3, last Saturday.
A blocked field goal by Caden Jenkins helped to swing the momentum. Junior Tony-Louis Nkuba had a 100-yard interception return to fuel a stout defensive effort by the Farmers. Lewisville has surrendered an average of 11.8 points per game this season and 21 total points in three playoff contests.
Offensively, the Farmers were again led by the one-two punch of junior quarterback Ethan Terrell and junior tailback Viron Ellison. Terrell finished with 141 rushing yards and 70 passing yards with two touchdowns. Ellison carries 22 times for 94 yards with two touchdowns.
Prosper, meanwhile, is in the regional final for the fourth straight season.
The Eagles got five passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Harrison Rosar and held off a comeback attempt by North Crowley to earn a 35-21 victory against the previously unbeaten Panthers.
With Prosper missing star receiver Hunter Summers, the Eagles still managed 398 yards and found the end zone four times in the first half to build a 28-13 lead through two quarters.
Prosper's defense held firm against an explosive North Crowley offense. The Eagles have surrendered just 15.2 points per game this season.
David's Pick: Lewisville
Prestonwood Christian vs. Parish Episcopal
Friday, 7 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: For the fourth time in the past five years, the TAPPS Division I state championship game will feature two teams from the Metroplex.
There's plenty of familiarity in this matchup as well, with Prestonwood and Parish having played each other less than one month ago on Nov. 4. The Lions gave the three-time defending state champion Panthers a battle for a half, trailing just 14-7 through two quarters before the Parish run game overwhelmed Prestonwood en route to a 42-14 final.
That marked just the Lions' second loss of the season and snapped a seven-game win streak. But Prestonwood didn't dwell on the setback, scoring lopsided wins over Houston St. Pius X (49-0) and Fort Worth Nolan (56-21) to secure its first state title game berth since 2017.
The Lions hope to sustain their play from the first meeting with Parish for a full four quarters, outgaining the Panthers 190-159 in the first half before succumbing to a staggering 229 rushing yards on just 13 carries in the second half. Running back Maddux Reid was the catalyst, amassing 276 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in Parish's win.
The Lions will counter with one of TAPPS' top workhorse rushers, as AJ Sibley looks to build off a 40-carry, 327-yard, two-touchdown gem against Nolan in the state semifinals. Quarterback Maguire Martin was near-perfect through the air in the win, completing 14-of-15 passes for 146 yards and five total touchdowns.
But that'll be easier said than done against a Parish defense allowing less than 8.8 points per game during its current eight-game winning streak.
Matt's Pick: Parish Episcopal
|The Pick-It Line
|WEEK 15
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|(107-33)
|(104-36)
|(105-35)
|Anna vs. China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Dallas Christian vs. Cypress Christian
|Dallas Christian
|Dallas Christian
|Dallas Christian
|Denton Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|DeSoto vs. Killeen Harker Heights
|DeSoto
|DeSoto
|DeSoto
|Duncanville vs. Killeen Harker Heights
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Galena Park North Shore vs. Atascocita
|GP North Shore
|GP North Shore
|GP North Shore
|Lewisville vs. Prosper
|Lewisville
|Prosper
|Lewisville
|Longview vs. Mansfield Timberview
|Longview
|Longview
|Longview
|Prestonwood Christian vs. Parish Episcopal
|Parish Episcopal
|Parish Episcopal
|Parish Episcopal
|South Oak Cliff vs. Melissa
|South Oak Cliff
|South Oak Cliff
|South Oak Cliff
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.