During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 10 round of The Pick-It Line.
Allen vs. Prosper
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Matt Welch: Allen's murderer's row of a homestretch continues Friday with a home meeting against Prosper. Although both teams are assured playoff spots in the Class 6A Division I bracket, seeding will be at stake in this clash between state-ranked programs as the two share identical 4-1 district records.
Allen hopes for a bounce-back performance after getting taken apart by first-place Denton Guyer on national television last week 49-7. The Eagles squandered multiple chances to match the state-ranked Wildcats in the first half before Guyer blew open the contest over the final two quarters.
The loss came at an additional cost for Allen as well, losing star running back Kayvion Sibley to an injury that will leave the Eagles' backfield shorthanded against Prosper. Allen utilized Micah Ellis and Michael Crowder at running back during the second half, while quarterback Mike Hawkins looks to get the passing game on track after being limited to just 89 yards against Guyer.
Anything less than a full deck is an uphill climb against a Prosper defense that has been among the area's best this season at 234.2 yards and 12.1 points allowed per game. That includes a stifling pass rush that contributed to just 23 points allowed in the team's lone loss of the year to Guyer.
Offensively, Prosper has scored at least 49 points in each of its four wins since that setback to the Wildcats. Quarterback Harrison Rosar has 17 touchdown passes during that streak.
Matt's Pick: Prosper
Carrollton Newman Smith vs. W.T. White
Friday, 7 p.m. at Standridge Stadium
David Wolman: The battle for the final playoff berth in 5-5A Division I takes center stage at Standridge Stadium on Friday night.
It's a must-win contest for Newman Smith (3-3), which trails White (4-2) by one ballgame for fourth place in the 5-5A Div. I standings with just two weeks left in the regular season.
Both teams are coming off impressive victories.
For the Trojans, it was their vaunted rushing attack that did the heavy lifting in last Friday's 55-14 rout of Bryan Adams. Juniors Christopher Hughes Jr. and Jaden Coulter spear-headed Newman Smith's efforts on the ground on a night in which the Trojans rushed for 494 yards. Hughes Jr. carried the ball 18 times for 211 yards with two touchdowns, while Coulter had 19 carries for 188 yards with a pair of scores.
The Longhorns, meanwhile, scored 53 unanswered points after R.L. Turner scored a touchdown on the game's initial possession to rally for a 53-6 victory.
Quarterback Jaydyn Sisk was unstoppable at times, especially in the first half. The senior quarterback finished with five total touchdowns on 7-of-11 passing for 192 yards and also rushed on 71 yards on four carries.
David's Pick: Newman Smith
Flower Mound vs. Coppell
Friday, 7 p.m. at Neal Wilson Stadium
David Wolman: Last Friday was a night of joy for both the Jaguars and Cowboys. Coppell topped Hebron, 43-35, to clinch its second playoff berth in the last three seasons, while Flower Mound kept its playoff hopes alive with a 51-41 victory over Plano.
Coppell (4-1) is still in the hunt for the 6-6A title, with the Cowboys needing victories over Flower Mound (2-3) and Plano (3-2) and losses by Lewisville (5-0) to Plano East (0-5) and Hebron (2-3). Flower Mound can sneak in the playoffs with victories over Coppell and Plano West (1-4) coupled with at least one loss by Hebron and losses by Plano to Marcus and Coppell.
Flower Mound and Coppell will look to carry over that success into this Friday's matchup at Neal Wilson Stadium. It's a revenge game for the Cowboys. The Jaguars, led the play of alum quarterback Nick Evers, rolled to a 45-21 victory during the final week of the 2021 regular season to clinch a playoff berth while eliminating the Cowboys from postseason contention.
Both teams have received hot quarterback play as of late.
Coppell senior Jack Fishpaw threw for 162 yards on 17-of-22 passing and also rushed for 49 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns in last Friday's win over Hebron. The Cowboys also got a passing score and receiving touchdown by senior Zack Darkoch.
Flower Mound was balanced in its win over Plano. Senior quarterback Yale Erdman threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 25 yards with two touchdowns. Senior running back Peyton Porter led the Jaguars' rushing attack with 138 yards and one touchdown.
David's Pick: Coppell
Frisco vs. Frisco Lone Star
Friday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Devin Hasson: One month ago, the Rangers were sitting in unfamiliar territory.
Having made the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons, and nine of the last 10, Lone Star once again carried high expectations into the campaign but found itself staring at a 0-2 district record after a 38-10 loss at the hands of Wakeland.
The Rangers have righted the ship since, winning four straight in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 214-35, including last week's 48-7 rout of Sherman to climb back into the 6-5A Division I playoff race.
Lone Star will look to continue its charge against fellow contender Frisco, who itself is looking to bounce back after suffering its first district loss with a 29-7 setback to Reedy a week ago.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Independence vs. Lake Dallas
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
David Wolman: Playoff positioning is on the line Thursday night at David Kuykendall Stadium.
A win by Independence (3-1) secures a postseason berth for the Knights, while a win for the Falcons (2-2) can inch Lake Dallas closer to its first playoff appearance since 2018.
Either way for the Falcons, they can get in with two straight wins or a victory Thursday coupled by a loss by Independence to Frisco Emerson next Thursday. Lake Dallas can also attain a postseason berth with wins over Independence and Denton. The Falcons and Broncos (2-2) close out the regular season next Friday at Falcon Stadium.
Both Lake Dallas and Independence are looking to end losing streaks.
The Falcons are looking to pick up the pieces after relinquishing a 20-0 halftime lead in a 24-20 loss to the Mavericks last week. Turnovers were the main culprit. Lake Dallas coughed up the ball five times on three interceptions and two lost fumbles. The Falcons did get three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Cade Bortnem and 98 rushing yards from sophomore Dylan Brauchle.
Turnovers have been a source of concern for a Lake Dallas team that is 1-2 in its last three games after it started the season 6-0. The Falcons have committed 15 turnovers over that span of play.
Independence, meanwhile, held its own with top-ranked Argyle last week. The Knights trailed just 7-3 at halftime, but the Eagles conjured up a 21-point third quarter to pull away for a 35-10 victory. It was the first loss of the season for Independence.
Knights senior quarterback Matteo Quatrin passed for 216 yards in the loss, but Independence was held to an average of 2.6 yards per carry and just 94 rushing yards on 36 carries.
David's Pick: Frisco Independence
McKinney vs. Denton Guyer
Thursday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: That Guyer has a chance to sew up the district championship on Thursday is a surprise to no one. That McKinney can potentially forge a tie atop the 5-6A standings, however, is quite the development for a program enjoying a resurgence after going just 4-6 last year.
The Lions weren't lacking in potential heading into the season and they've been able to translate that into a playoff appearance after a two-year hiatus following last week's 42-10 win over Prosper Rock Hill.
McKinney looks to parlay that momentum into an upset of the state-ranked Wildcats, who enter Thursday's game on a roll. Guyer sports an unbeaten record of 8-0 and is fresh off a demolition of state-ranked Allen last week, 49-7. Quarterback Jackson Arnold was near-flawless in the win, throwing more touchdown passes (four) than incompletions (three).
The Lions will try and keep pace behind the duo of Keldric Luster and Bryan Jackson, who totaled five touchdowns in the win over Rock Hill. McKinney is averaging 261.8 rushing yards per game, which pairs opposite a Guyer unit allowing just 111.4 yards on the ground.
Much like the Allen-Prosper matchup, playoff seeding is on the line between these two. Both will compete in the 6A Div. II bracket, with the winner having the inside track on the top seed.
Matt's Pick: Denton Guyer
McKinney North vs. Forney
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: Playoff hopefuls convene in McKinney on Friday with the Bulldogs needing a win to clinch their seventh consecutive playoff appearance — and first under head coach Kendall Brewer.
North is 3-2 in 7-5A Division I following last week's 49-7 loss to top-ranked Longview. Forney is also 3-2 after righting the ship against North Mesquite, 35-19, following back-to-back losses to Longview and Lancaster.
The Jackrabbits have done so by leaning on a defense allowing 254.4 yards per game, including only 83.9 rushing yards. Bold, underline and circle that last number, as Forney's stout run defense pairs opposite a North rushing attack that has been among the best in the area at 272.4 yards per game.
The Bulldogs had their ground game bottled up by Longview, totaling just 111 yards with only 92 coming from Jayden Walker, the area's No. 2 leading rusher.
Quarterback Colin Hitchcock managed an early touchdown against Longview for a quick 7-0 lead, going on to throw for 227 yards in the loss. North's defense, meanwhile, was pillaged by the big play with 509 yards allowed on only 48 offensive snaps by the Lobos.
Matt's Pick: Forney
Plano vs. Marcus
Friday, 7 p.m. at Clark Stadium
Matt Welch: The playoff plot thickens by the week in 6-6A, and the Wildcats and Marauders are right in the thick of that battle heading into Friday's matchup.
Four teams are separated by one game in the district standings, and that mix includes Plano and Marcus at 3-2 and tied for third place. The Marauders have a chance to secure a fourth consecutive playoff berth with a win Friday, while the Wildcats need a win coupled with losses by Flower Mound and Hebron to secure their first postseason appearance since 2017.
This game is a crash course in how quickly things can change in this district, as Plano enters the contest anxious to snap a two-game losing streak following its 3-0 start to 6-6A play. After allowing just 17.3 points per game during that three-game win streak, the Wildcats have suffered losses of 42-14 to Lewisville and 51-41 to Flower Mound.
Plano will try and right the ship against a Marcus offense that has been up and down for much of the season, although its defense nearly willed an upset of the first-place Farmers last week before falling at the wire, 17-14. The Marauders showed some flashes of brilliance in a five-touchdown effort from quarterback Cole Welliver the week prior in a 42-20 win over Plano West.
Matt's Pick: Marcus
Sachse vs. Wylie
Friday, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Devin Hasson: District 9-6A has featured one of the wilder playoff races in the area and entering this week, the Mustangs (3-3) and Pirates (4-2) are part of a group of seven teams separated by two games in the standings.
The Mustangs got off to an uncharacteristic 1-3 start to the district season, putting them on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. But some other teams have come back to the pack, and Sachse followed up its big 48-29 win over Garland with a 51-12 victory over South Garland a week ago to move back into the thick of the race.
The road back into contention continues with another tough challenge against a Wylie team that is currently tied for second place and in control of its own destiny.
The Pirates have a history of surging late in the season and are coming off one of their better performances of the year when they handled fellow contender Naaman Forest from start to finish in a 35-14 victory last week.
Devin's Pick: Sachse
Sunnyvale vs. Caddo Mills
Friday, 7 p.m. at Caddo Mills
Devin Hasson: Many thought the 6-4A Division II race would come down to the Raiders and the Foxes and that is where things stand heading into Week 10, with both teams entering the showdown with 3-0 records as they sit tied atop the standings.
Sunnyvale rolled over Wills Point in a 45-0 rout a week ago.
Quarterback Rigdon Yates has been efficient all season long, completing 66 percent of his passes for 1,853 yards and 17 touchdowns and the ground attack is also finding its identity, as Cade Andrews and Landon Wright combined to rush for 180 yards and five scores last week.
Caddo Mills has some explosiveness of its own and is coming off a dominant 57-6 victory over Roosevelt.
Devin's Pick: Sunnyvale
|The Pick-It Line
|WEEK 10
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|(68-22)
|(69-21)
|(66-24)
|Allen vs. Prosper
|Prosper
|Prosper
|Allen
|Carrollton Newman Smith vs. W.T. White
|W.T. White
|W.T. White
|Newman Smith
|Coppell vs. Flower Mound
|Coppell
|Coppell
|Coppell
|Frisco vs. Frisco Lone Star
|Frisco Lone Star
|Frisco Lone Star
|Frisco Lone Star
|Frisco Independence vs. Lake Dallas
|Frisco Independence
|Frisco Independence
|Frisco Independence
|McKinney vs. Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|McKinney North vs. Forney
|Forney
|McKinney North
|Forney
|Plano vs. Marcus
|Marcus
|Marcus
|Marcus
|Sachse vs. Wylie
|Wylie
|Sachse
|Wylie
|Sunnyvale vs. Caddo Mills
|Sunnyvale
|Sunnyvale
|Sunnyvale
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.