During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 2 round of The Pick-It Line.
Coppell vs. South Grand Prairie
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
David Wolman: Coppell will look to build on an impressive offensive performance in last week's 56-27 win over Sachse and give Antonio Wiley his second win as Cowboys head coach.
Senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw was in total command in the victory, passing for 328 yards with three touchdowns while also rushing for 83 yards and two scores. The Cowboys' offensive line had a lot to do with the win as they allowed just one sack the entire game, while sophomore Weston Polk totaled two interceptions and senior defensive back Braxton Myers had three pass break-ups.
Coppell will have its hands full with South Grand Prairie quarterback Jaden Stanley. The dual-threat signal-caller passed for 114 yards on 12-of-25 passing and rushed for a team-high 151 yards in last week's 34-30 loss to Mansfield Timberview.
Timberview was up 20-10 entering the final half before South scored 20 points in the third quarter to take a 30-20 lead in the fourth. But the Wolves used a 10-play, 61-yard drive to reduce the deficit to 30-27 before another touchdown by Timberview later in the fourth was the difference in the game.
David's Pick: Coppell
Frisco Reedy vs. Denison
Thursday, 7 p.m. at The Star
Devin Hasson: The Lions were picked to make the playoffs this season and they certainly looked like a contender in their season opener.
The Reedy offense was firing on all cylinders in a 69-27 rout of Azle. The Lions featured a pair of 100-yard rushers, as Dennis Moody had 17 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns and Aaron Daniels added 21 attempts for 144 yards and a pair of scores.
The Lions used a pair of quarterbacks and both were efficient, as Caleb Deal was a perfect 7-of-7 for 100 yards and two touchdowns and Braden Hernandez went 8-of-13 for 79 yards and a score.
The Yellowjackets got off to a solid start with a 28-21 win over Sherman a week ago. Denison features a solid running back in Jack Aleman, and there is talent on the defensive side of the ball, as well, headlined by junior defensive back Kenyan Kelly, a four-star prospect with offers from the likes of Oklahoma, LSU and Michigan State.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Reedy
Lewisville vs. Highland Park
Friday, 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium
David Wolman: For the second straight week, Highland Park will play against a team from District 6-6A.
Last week, the Highlands rode a big second half on both sides of the ball to outscore Marcus 28-14 and earn a 38-24 win for yet another victory at Highlander Stadium. Highlanders quarterback Brennan Storer completed 20-of-29 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries with one score.
While Highland Park rode a strong offensive performance to earn a week-one victory, Lewisville, on the other hand, held Garland Naaman Forest scoreless until the Rangers scored with just 17 seconds remaining in last week's 28-6 win for the Farmers.
Naaman Forest outgained Lewisville 332-284 in total yardage, but it was the Farmers' ability to reach the end zone that proved to be the difference.
Lewisville quarterback Ethan Terrell will look to build on a strong opening-week performance in which he completed 7-of-11 passes for 52 yards while rushing for a team-high 114 yards on just four carries with two touchdowns. Zephen Walker also saw playing time at quarterback last week for the Farmers.
David's Pick: Highland Park
Little Elm vs. Northwest Eaton
Friday, 7 p.m. at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex
David Wolman: The Lobos authored one of the most inspiring comebacks in Week One, rallying from a 20-point halftime deficit to earn a 42-41 overtime victory against Arlington Bowie in Joe Castillo's debut as Little Elm head coach.
It wasn't just Castillo that was making his first appearance for the Lobos. Junior quarterback Kellen Tasby threw for 344 yards on 28-of-42 passing and also ran in the two-point conversion in overtime for his first win as Little Elm's starting quarterback. EJ Hawthorne had two interceptions in the second half that helped to turn around the game for Little Elm.
Little Elm will look to improve Castillo's record as Lobos head coach to 2-0 on Friday when Little Elm plays host to Eaton.
Eaton will take on a District 5-6A team for the second straight week. Last Friday, the Eagles matched score for score with Denton Braswell before the Bengals exploded for 17 fourth-quarter points to pull away for a 45-20 win.
A fumble recovery by Braswell after a big run by Eaton running back Ja'Mari Harris allowed the Bengals to gain all of the momentum. Harris was brilliant in defeat, rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Noah Lugo threw for 221 yards and a touchdown. Karsten Robinson is a big target for Lugo in the passing game, having caught five balls for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' loss to the Bengals.
David's Pick: Little Elm
Lovejoy vs. Argyle
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Leopard Stadium
Matt Welch: Teams ranked in the state's top 10 for 5A Division II collide in Lucas, looking to build off wins in their respective season openers.
Lovejoy impressed in Saturday's 52-27 rout of College Station, spreading the wealth with three different quarterbacks (Brayden Hagle, Hondo Franklin and Austin Gonzalez) all throwing at least two touchdown passes, while five different pass-catchers (Kyle Parker, Jaxson Lavender, Parker Livingstone, Daylan McCutcheon and West Wilson) found the end zone at least once.
The Leopards haven't shared the field with Argyle since 2017, a 42-21 verdict in favor of the Eagles. Argyle has defeated Lovejoy four times dating back to 2010.
The Eagles fared well in their first game as a 5A program, shutting out Melissa over the final three quarters en route to a 37-18 victory on Friday. An Argyle defense that returns eight starters forced five turnovers in the win, while running back RJ Bunnell averaged more than 10 yards per carry en route to a 154-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground.
Matt's Pick: Lovejoy
McKinney North vs. Justin Northwest
Friday, 7 p.m. at Northwest ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: The Bulldogs ran in the start of the Kendall Brewer era on a winning note last Thursday, rolling past Garland for a 38-10 victory.
North renews its rivalry with a longtime preseason foe later this week, squaring off against Northwest for the seventh consecutive year. The Texans got the better of North last year 28-16, snapping a three-year run of victories for the Bulldogs over Northwest.
Both teams will carry 1-0 records into Friday's matchup, with Northwest making short work of Prosper Rock Hill 44-14 in its opener. The Texans finished plus-5 in turnover differential, recovering four fumbles in the win, and leaned on the one-two punch of quarterback Jake Strong and running back Kyle Cummings, who combined for four touchdowns in the win.
North, meanwhile, totaled 476 yards against Garland. Quarterback Colin Hitchcock tallied 274 passing yards and three touchdowns, while running back Jayden Walker tallied 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and receiver Gavin Constantine caught three balls for 119 yards and a score.
Matt's Pick: Justin Northwest
Mesquite vs. North Mesquite
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Devin Hasson: In one of the longest-running crosstown rivalries in the state, the Skeeters and Stallions will lock horns for the 53rd time on Friday, with Mesquite holding a 30-22 edge in the all-time series.
But this week’s meeting will offer a different wrinkle, as for the first time ever, they will not be clashing as district rivals, with North Mesquite having dropped down to Class 5A Division I.
The Skeeters are coming off a playoff berth from a year ago but lost a back-and-forth 40-37 game to Arlington in their opener. While Mesquite looks to establish consistency on offense, the one player it knows it can depend on is wide receiver Jamarion Woods, who had 10 catches for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
North Mesquite picked up an impressive 45-32 win over North Garland in its opener.
Luke Seder was an efficient 9-of-17 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns and playmaker Cordale Russell did his thing, with two carries for 79 yards and a touchdown and five grabs for 133 yards and a score.
Devin's Pick: Mesquite
Newman Smith vs. Creekview
Friday, 7 p.m. at Standridge Stadium
Matt Welch: Although the Mustangs and Trojans compete in separate 5A divisions, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD rivalry remains intact. Recent history has favored Smith, however, with wins in five of the past six meetings against Creekview.
The Trojans survived a 36-34 ballgame last year and enter Friday's matchup looking to build a 43-42 victory over Denton last week's season opener. Smith got a boost on both sides of the ball from Demonte Greene, who tallied two receiving touchdowns and picked off three passes, including a 51-yard pick-six.
He'll have the attention of a young Creekview squad that'll be seeking a bounce-back performance after falling to Granbury 37-14 in its opener. The Mustangs had a tough go establishing the run in that setback, held to minus-10 yards on the ground, although receiver Tre Johnson impressed with nine catches for 125 yards.
Matt's Pick: Newman Smith
Plano East vs. Naaman Forest
Friday, 7 p.m. at Kimbrough Stadium
Matt Welch: The Panthers are 1-0 under new head coach Tony Benedetto after rallying late to overtake Rowlett, 31-27. East totaled a gaudy 562 yards of offense in the win, thanks to 303 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Drew Devillier, plus 213 rushing yards and two more scores from Daniel Fayombo.
The Panthers take on another Garland ISD opponent in Naaman Forest, the preseason pick o win 9-6A. The Rangers held Lewisville to less than 300 yards of offense last week and managed to out-snap the Farmers, 77-38, but finishing drives was a struggle with four turnovers on downs.
Running back Isaiah Cunning paced the Naaman offense with 121 rushing yards on 16 carries in the loss. He'll look to find holes against a talented East front anchored by Aidan Miller and Chima Chineke.
Matt's Pick: Plano East
West Mesquite vs. Mesquite Poteet
Friday, 7 p.m. at Hanby Stadium
Devin Hasson: The second-oldest rivalry in Mesquite ISD also happens to take place this week, with the Pirates and Wranglers meeting for the 33rd time. Though the series has seen the advantage go back and forth over the years, Poteet currently holds a 18-14 edge.
West Mesquite is looking to regain bragging rights after a solid 37-12 win over Kimball in which it rolled up more than 500 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Craig Dale had a nose for the end zone, with 18 carries for 129 yards and four touchdowns, while going 8-of-20 for 171 yards and a score through the air.
Briceson Walker averaged 7 yards per carry, finishing the night with 133 yards and a touchdown, and Javion Jackson was Dale’s favorite target, with five receptions for 159 yards and a score.
While the Wranglers were filling up the stat sheet, so too was Poteet, though not the way it wanted.
The Pirates committed five turnovers in a 21-0 loss to Lake Highlands.
While the offense will look to get back on track after getting shut out for the first time since 2008, the defense did show its playmaking skills, as it recorded five takeaways of its own to keep Poteet within striking distance.
Devin's Pick: West Mesquite
