featured spotlight The Pick-It Line: Previews and predictions for the UIL state football championship games By Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman | Star Local Media Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2022 high school football season comes to a close this week in Arlington as 24 teams will vie for state championships in their respective classifications.Below are predictions for every championship game across the UIL's four-day slate from AT&T Stadium in the season's final installment of The Pick-It Line. The Pick-It Line Matt Welch Devin Hasson David Wolman WEEK 16 (123-37)(118-42) (121-39) Albany vs. Mart Mart Mart Mart Aledo vs. College Station Aledo Aledo Aledo Benjamin vs. Loraine Benjamin Benjamin Benjamin Brock vs. Franklin Franklin Franklin Brock Carthage vs. Wimberley Carthage Carthage Carthage China Spring vs. Boerne China Spring China Spring China Spring DeSoto vs. Austin Vandegrift DeSoto DeSoto DeSoto Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore GP North Shore GP North Shore Duncanville Gunter vs. Poth Gunter Gunter Gunter Hawley vs. Refugio Refugio Refugio Hawley South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves South Oak Cliff South Oak Cliff South Oak Cliff Westbrook vs. Abbott Westbrook Westbrook Westbrook You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Quarterback Head Coach Wide Receiver Team Sport American Football Touchdown Running Back Yard Win Isaiah Cunning Noah Lugo Jack Fishpaw Harris Boyd Bryan Jackson Keldric Luster Kellen Tasby Ethan Terrell Harrison Rosar Pass Junior Luke Carney Kamden Wesley Mekhi Elmore Cale Wigington Jacob Robinson Game Godspower Nwawuihe Kevin Sperry Micah Simpson Scoring Jayden Walker Caleb Hoover Cole Welliver Playoff Berth Prosper Match-up Allen Allen Lewisville Coppell Cade Bortnem Running Game Offense Kennedale Celina Celina Celina Dallas Christian Matt Welch Semifinal Southlake Carroll Celina Anna Anna Dallas Christian Dallas Christian Championship Will Nettles Duncanville Oak Lewisville Prediction Cuero Cuero Cuero Wimberley Mart City Planning Commerce Aledo North Shore Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Cowboys Bench Ezekiel Elliott; Jerry Jones Reveals Disciplinary Action Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Duncanville dashes Prosper's dream postseason with state semifinal shutout 'Watch the Eagles': New Favorite for Cowboys Target OBJ? Star Local News Stories Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended. These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco Frisco ISD anticipates July completion date for its first ever intermediate school City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD TOWN OF LITTLE ELM BRAVE OPTICAL HOBBY LOBBY PLANO CHILDREN'S THEATER DART PEGGY'S BOOKKEEPING LAM VASCULAR Bulletin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.