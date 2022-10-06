As someone who covers high school football, district play has a way of putting things in perspective.
For the first month of the season, teams soldier through their preseason schedules trying to fortify their identities before the games take on extra meaning. But with the start of district play, the playing field is finally leveled.
The eight teams in District 6-6A played non-district schedules with varying degrees of difficulty, which makes deciphering the then-unbeaten starts for Plano East and Coppell a challenge opposite a team like Marcus, which went just 1-2 but lost games to two teams that currently reside in the state's top 10 in Southlake Carroll and Highland Park.
But now that we're in the phase of the season where everyone in 6-6A plays everyone else in 6-6A, those questions gain a bit more clarity each week.
There's still plenty of football left on the district gridiron, but through the first two weeks of conference action, here are a few storylines that have emerged in 6-6A.
Run Farmers, run
For the past three seasons, 6-6A defenses had their hands full trying to slow Lewisville running back Damien Martinez. It won't please the district's defensive coordinators to know that even with Martinez graduated and in the midst of his freshman season at Oregon State that the Farmers' run game is still plenty devastating.
In wins over Flower Mound and Coppell, Lewisville averaged 381.5 rushing yards on more than 9 yards per carry. On the year, the Farmers entered Friday night sporting the area's top-ranked rushing offense among 6A programs at 297.8 yards per game.
Lewisville has gotten it done with depth, featuring junior Viron Ellison as the bell-cow at 671 yards and seven touchdowns while mixing in a cadre of other capable rushing threats like seniors Xavier Lewis and Phillip Patterson. Junior quarterback Ethan Terrell is able to make things happen when plays break down, averaging 9.8 rushing yards per carry on 45 attempts, and the Farmers even drew up plays for juniors Lamar Kerby and Jaydan Hardy that resulted in rushing touchdowns in last week's 38-3 rout of Coppell.
On the year, Lewisville's top five rushers are all averaging more than 7.5 yards per carry, which speaks not only to the depth the Farmers have in the backfield but the quality of play up front. Lewisville's offensive line is chalked in size, experience and talent, with seniors Scotty Parker II, Qua Davis, juniors Devin Love, Xaveon Davis and sophomores Michael Fasusi and Sean Hutton among the names wreaking havoc in the trenches.
Turn 'em over
If the Lewisville offensive line hasn't been the most dominant positional unit through the first two weeks of district, perhaps the Marcus secondary warrants consideration.
Like the Farmers, the Marauders also won their first two district ballgames, albeit in starkly different fashion. Whereas Lewisville has bludgeoned opponents on the ground, Marcus has amassed a torrid streak of turnovers forced.
In wins over Hebron and Flower Mound, Marcus is a combined plus-7 in turnover differential after forcing four in both contests. Six of those have come on interceptions by a veteran secondary with senior Kole McKnight already picking off three passes, while seniors Chance Sautter and Jake Ballard have gotten in on the action as well.
Overall, Marcus generated a turnover on just over one-third of its defensive possessions in its first two district games.
And therein lies a fascinating development: The Marauders are plus-7 in turnover differential in two games they won by a combined 11 points.
Those takeaways have helped cushion an offense still finding its way at just 303 yards per game on only 4.6 yards per play in those aforementioned district wins.
How Marcus holds up when the opponent tightens up on its ball security could go a ways toward determining the Marauders' hopes of hoisting a fourth straight district title.
Exorcising LISD demons
Alongside Marcus and Lewisville — the preseason picks by numerous outlets to finish top two in 6-6A — at 2-0 to begin district play is Plano.
The Wildcats endured a tough season opener against still-unbeaten Trophy Club Byron Nelson but have righted the ship with wins in three of their last four games, including a sweep of Plano ISD rivals Plano East and Plano West for the program's first 2-0 start to district since 2008.
It's gratifying territory for Plano under third-year head coach Todd Ford, who has already matched the combined win total of the Wildcats' previous two seasons. Wins aren't easy to come by in a district as balanced as 6-6A figures to be, and a 2-0 start has Plano optimistic about securing its first playoff appearance since 2017.
These next few weeks will determine whether or not the Wildcats can follow through on that goal.
Plano rounds out its schedule with four consecutive games against Lewisville ISD opponents, followed by the Nov. 4 regular-season finale at Coppell.
If the Wildcats plan on exorcising their postseason hex this year, it'll mean conquering some demons along the way. Plano is just 1-6 against LISD since reuniting in 6-6A for the 2020 season, and 1-8 if factoring in games against Coppell.
But if the first half of the season is any indication, the Wildcats have reason to believe they've closed the gap on some of those teams. The next month will show just how much.
What is Coppell?
One of the area's early-season standouts was Coppell, thriving under first-year head coach Antonio Wiley to the tune of a 4-0 start for the first time since 2012. The Cowboys lit up the scoreboard plenty along the way, averaging 44 points per game during that unbeaten start.
Coppell showcased some mental fortitude as well, defeating both South Grand Prairie and Keller Timber Creek on touchdowns scored inside the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter.
But last Friday against Lewisville was a kind of adversity that even the resilient Cowboys had no recourse for in a 38-3 loss.
Perhaps that contest spoke more to Lewisville's status within 6-6A or maybe it was even an extreme case of the old adage "styles make fights" -- even in victory, Coppell has had trouble slowing the run at 341 rushing yards allowed per game, and we've already touched on the Farmers' strength in that area.
But a 35-point loss hardly seemed to be in the forecast for the Cowboys' first setback, and now the onus falls on them to rekindle the spark that fueled their impressive preseason.
If those early games were any indication, Coppell's offense should bounce back. Senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw can make plays through the air and on the ground, and the Cowboys aren't lacking in capable options out wide or in the backfield, particularly now with senior Blake Robbins back in the mix at running back.
The Cowboys have also been remarkably efficient in their ball security this season, yet to commit a turnover through five games.
But Lewisville never allowed that group to find its rhythm on Friday, and the house of cards crumbled by the quarter. There are other defenses in 6-6A capable of offering resistance as well, and it'll be worth watching to see how Coppell handles a similar test next time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.