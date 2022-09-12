Jayden Walker

McKinney North senior Jayden Walker ran into the history books after his 325-yard performance against Justin Northwest.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

McKinney North head football coach Kendall Brewer entered the offseason curious as to how his team would replace an abundance of production lost to graduation at running back. In just three games, junior Jayden Walker has answered the call and then some.

Walker turned in one of the great single-game performances in program history in the Bulldogs' recent win over Justin Northwest, rushing for 325 yards and three touchdowns to help his team pick up a 47-39 victory. Walker turned in the second-highest single-game rushing total in program history, trailing only NFL veteran Ronald Jones II's career-high of 393 yards.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

