McKinney North head football coach Kendall Brewer entered the offseason curious as to how his team would replace an abundance of production lost to graduation at running back. In just three games, junior Jayden Walker has answered the call and then some.
Walker turned in one of the great single-game performances in program history in the Bulldogs' recent win over Justin Northwest, rushing for 325 yards and three touchdowns to help his team pick up a 47-39 victory. Walker turned in the second-highest single-game rushing total in program history, trailing only NFL veteran Ronald Jones II's career-high of 393 yards.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Walker discusses his breakout performance, adjustments as North's top running back, and what he learned from last year's talented backfield.
SLM: Congratson the big win over Justin Northwest last week. What was working so well for you that night to turn in a performance like that?
JW: That game, the offensive line stepped up big time. They created lots of holes and did their assignments perfectly.
SLM: Obviously, no big rushing performance is complete without some strong play up front. What is the bond like between you and the offensive linemen?
JW: We are all really close. Although most of them are seniors, we still joke around together and make sure to take care of each other.
SLM: To have the second-highest single-game rushing performance in school history, second to only Ronald Jones II, what does it mean to be in that kind of company alongside a running back who's currently in the NFL?
JW: It is such an honor to even be compared to someone so talented and hard-working. But as I said before, most, if not all, of the credit goes to my offensive line. They stepped up big time this game.
SLM: How did your offseason go, and how did you go about preparing yourself to take on the starting role at running back?
JW: It went really well. I had a lot on my plate with knowing that I had to step up and be the starting running back while also being in track season during the football offseason, so it was tough. But I knew that football was my focus, so I went all out in the weigh room and skills.
SLM: You got to contribute last season behind Jadan Smith and Elijah Alexander. What was it like playing alongside those two and what did you learn from them?
JW: It was really helpful and needed for my development to be behind them and learn from them for a year, because the change in what I could do this year and last year is astronomical. I am thankful that God put me in that position to learn from two great athletes.
SLM: How long have you been playing football and what gravitated you to the sport?
JW: I have been playing tackle football since the second grade and flag football ever since I could remember. My dad, David Walker, played football in college at Ohio University and I looked up to him, so that’s how I first got interested with the sport.
SLM: Who is an athlete that you look up to?
JW: The athlete that I look up to is my dad and Bo Jackson. I look up to my dad because he was the reason that I first got interested in football and one of the reasons that I’m still playing. I look up to Bo Jackson because I just admire the fluidity and aggression that he played the game with. Watching his highlights always gets me fired up because he seemed to play with no fear.
