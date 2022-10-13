Plano senior Colin Wanek recalls a saying from head football coach Todd Ford to "keep chopping." It's one of persistence, maintaining the belief in the end goal and that hard work will someday pay off.
In Ford's third season at the helm, the Wildcats are starting to reap those benefits. Plano entered the week sporting a 4-2 record, having already exceeded the combined win total from the team's previous two seasons.
The Wildcats' recent surge has been amplified by a three-game winning streak to begin 6-6A play, something the program hadn't achieved since 2008 when the likes of Rex Burkhead and Carson Meger were at the helm.
Plano has kept chopping, and so has Wanek, despite there being ample opportunities when he could have simply put the axe down.
Wanek has been donning Plano maroon and white since he was a freshman and has spent the past three seasons on varsity. But the linebacker's high school career has been complicated by injuries dating back to his junior varsity season in 2019.
In fact, Wanek can still recount the exact opponent the Wildcats played the night his freshman campaign was halted due to a torn labrum that required season-ending surgery. It was Allen.
Wanek was able to make a recovery for his sophomore season, but the maladies persisted. Over the course of his high school football career, Wanek said that he has torn both labrums, undergone shoulder surgery and sustained both a broken hand and broken wrist — injuries that contributed to an estimate of eight games missed (nearly a full regular season) and a year's worth of rehab.
"It's a feeling of isolation," Wanek said. "You can't be helping your team and it's hard not being able to celebrate with him because you're at home rehabbing, but just knowing what you're working towards and trying to come back is what keeps you going and makes you keep fighting."
One thing that Wanek said has helped his combat those hardships over the years was the support of his teammates.
"They have been one of the most important pieces of my recovery process. They've all stuck by me and shown how much they miss me and how much they're doing it for me," he said. "It really keeps you in a good place since you can't be on the field with them."
Naturally, Wanek and the Wildcats have had to adapt. The linebacker has worked with coaches and trainers to develop a regiment for keeping him on the field this year, between rehab work with trainers during practice and an emphasis on weight training and exercises to strengthen the upper-body areas weakened by injury. He said he wears "about a dozen" braces when on the field.
In between, Wanek said there have been doctor's visits and times when the subject of no longer playing football has been broached.
"The love of the game and the love of the people around you is what calls me back every time," Wanek said.
Wanek's dedication isn't lost on his coaches or teammates, who voted him a captain prior to this season. It's a badge the linebacker wears with pride, and one that has carried over to an impactful year on the field.
Through his team's first six games, Wanek leads the Wildcats in tackles with 36 to go along with an interception and fumble recovery. The linebacker was particularly dominant in his team's Sept. 30 win over rival Plano West, totaling 12 solo tackles.
"I think of him as a throwback. He's an old-school, hard-working kid who just puts his head down and continues to drive," Ford said. "He's resilient. Nothing really gets him down, and he's had every reason to be down, but he just keeps coming back."
Wanek's captaincy reflects in his responsibilities on the field. He's the eyes and ears of a Plano defense allowing just 17.3 points per game during its three-game winning streak — tasked with getting the defenders lined up, adjusting the front and changing the strength of the formation.
"He knows what everybody is doing," Ford said. "That's where his experience kicks in. He can sense what's happening before it happens."
Ford has also seen a maturity in how Wanek handles business on the field, noting how he has become smarter with the angles he takes to make tackles or a greater willingness to take the extra step before wrapping up the ball-carrier versus diving from far away for tackles and potentially opening himself up to injury.
That Wanek's arduous journey coincides with what has been so far a resurgent year for Plano's football program makes the outcome all the more gratifying for the linebacker.
"With the team, there's a very different atmosphere," he said. "It goes back to the community. There's just a vibe that we're getting from everybody else and it all came from everyone putting in the work and the team really growing together."
Wanek hopes to keep those vibes going. He wants Plano to hoist a district championship for the first time since 2005 and for the Wildcats' work to be rewarded with a playoff appearance, something they've been after since 2017 — memories that he can look back on proudly once his high school career ends.
And he wants to be able to share those moments with the same support system that has kept his passion for football intact amid years of potential setbacks.
"It's my last season at this school and I want to leave something for the younger people behind us," Wanek said. "Together, I want to get a district championship that I can come back to the school one day and look at and talk with the people around me about how much we loved doing that together and with the support of our community."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.