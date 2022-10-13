Colin Wanek

Plano senior Colin Wanek is both a captain and standout linebacker for a Wildcats team that began district play with a 3-0 record.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Goodrum

Plano senior Colin Wanek recalls a saying from head football coach Todd Ford to "keep chopping." It's one of persistence, maintaining the belief in the end goal and that hard work will someday pay off.

In Ford's third season at the helm, the Wildcats are starting to reap those benefits. Plano entered the week sporting a 4-2 record, having already exceeded the combined win total from the team's previous two seasons.

Colin Wanek 1

Plano senior Colin Wanek, right, was voted as a captain by his teammates for the 2022 season.

