Coppell senior running back Malkam Wallace ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to go in Friday’s home game to lift the Cowboys to a 30-26 victory over South Grand Prairie at Buddy Echols Field.
Wallace’s touchdown run served as the final score in a game that featured four lead changes as Coppell improved to 2-0 on the season.
South Grand Prairie took a 7-3 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run by Jaden Stanley during the first quarter.
Coppell answered with 1-yard run by Wallace and a 60-yard interception return by Matthew Williams for a 17-7 Cowboys lead in the second quarter.
The Warriors reduced the deficit to 17-13 on a 2-yard touchdown run by AJ Newberry, but Nicolas Radicic booted a field goal just before the end of the first half to bump the Cowboy advantage to 20-13.
Newberry was brilliant in defeat, rushing for a game-high 170 yards on 26 carries. Stanley carried nine times for 94 yards and also threw for 151 yards with three touchdowns.
Newberry and Stanley connected on a 17-yard passing play for a score with 11:02 left in the fourth quarter to give South Grand Prairie a 26-23 lead.
It remained a three-point game until Wallace’s late touchdown run gave Coppell the lead for good.
Wallace rushed for 95 yards on 25 carries with two scores, while Cowboys senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw completed 19-of-27 passing for 234 yards. Senior Zack Darkoch hauled in five catches for 92 yards, while junior Baron Tipton had 74 yards receiving on four receptions.
Coppell won the game despite being outgained by South Grand Prairie 432-346.
The Cowboys will hit the road next Friday to take on Keller Timber Creek in their final non-district game before a bye week.
ROYSE CITY TOO MUCH FOR THE COLONY
A 20-point second quarter by Royse City proved too much for The Colony to overcome in a 47-20 loss at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium on Friday.
Royse City took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Kenneth Spring to Austin Reynolds.
The Colony (0-2) answered five minutes later on a 3-yard run by sophomore quarterback Carson Cox to knot the score at 7-7.
But Royse City answered with touchdown runs of 83 and 2 yards by Sam Mitchum and a 34-yard pass from Spring to Ja’Cori Wiliams, with Mitchum’s second run bumping the Bulldog advantage to 27-7 with 2:05 left in the second quarter.
Mitchum was the bell-cow for Royse City, carrying 26 times for 240 yards with three scores.
The Bulldogs outgained the Cougars 683-459 in total yardage.
The Colony regrouped at halftime and proceeded to string together a 42-yard touchdown run by senior Kamden Wesley and a 45-yard pass from Cox to Chase Glover during the third quarter – Glover’s score reduced the deficit to 27-20.
Wesley was brilliant in defeat, rushing for 154 yards on 23 carries. Cox added 102 yards on 15 totes and passed for 190 yards. Glover caught four passes for 101 yards. Alex Elam had four grabs for 90 yards.
Royse City scored the game’s final 20 points, capped off by an 84-yard touchdown pass from Spring to Jonah Roberson with 10:09 left in the ballgame.
The Colony will look to pick up its first win of the season next Saturday at Fort Worth South Hills in the District 3-5A Div. I opener for both teams. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. from Herman Clark Stadium.
