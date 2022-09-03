Malkam Wallace

Coppell senior running back Malkam Wallace, pictured in previous action, scored the game-winning touchdown in Friday’s 30-26 win for the Cowboys over South Grand Prairie.

 Photo courtesy of Brad McClendon

Coppell senior running back Malkam Wallace ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to go in Friday’s home game to lift the Cowboys to a 30-26 victory over South Grand Prairie at Buddy Echols Field.

Wallace’s touchdown run served as the final score in a game that featured four lead changes as Coppell improved to 2-0 on the season.

