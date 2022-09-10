Keonde Henry

Lake Dallas junior Keonde Henry, pictured in previous action, had 139 receiving yards on four receptions with two touchdowns in Friday’s 41-17 road win at Princeton.

 Photo courtesy of Kimberly Lynn

Lake Dallas scored early and often to cruise to a 41-17 win over Princeton at Jackie Hendricks Stadium on Friday.

Falcons junior quarterback Cade Bortnem completed 12-of-19 passes for 264 yards with four touchdowns in the victory. More than half of that total was caught by junior Keonde Henry, who went for 139 yards on just four receptions with two touchdowns. Seniors Evan Weinberg and Niki Gray also caught a touchdown pass. Junior Sam McAfee rushed for 86 yards on 15 carries.

