Lake Dallas scored early and often to cruise to a 41-17 win over Princeton at Jackie Hendricks Stadium on Friday.
Falcons junior quarterback Cade Bortnem completed 12-of-19 passes for 264 yards with four touchdowns in the victory. More than half of that total was caught by junior Keonde Henry, who went for 139 yards on just four receptions with two touchdowns. Seniors Evan Weinberg and Niki Gray also caught a touchdown pass. Junior Sam McAfee rushed for 86 yards on 15 carries.
Princeton cut Lake Dallas’ (3-0) lead to 21-10 with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Vyron Hambric Jr. with 8:57 left in the third quarter.
However, the Falcons proceeded to score 20 unanswered points on touchdown passes of 23 and 34 yards by Bortnem and a 10-yard run by Travis Brewer.
Lake Dallas concludes non-district play next Friday against Grand Prairie. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. from the Gopher Bowl.
Prestonwood Christian outlasts Little Elm
For the second straight week, Little Elm suffered a heartbreaking loss.
Prestonwood Christian's AJ Sibley ran from 3 yards out with 10:26 remaining in Friday’s game and Little Elm was unable to score again in a 42-41 home loss.
The Lions held a 23-13 lead with 3:50 left in the first half after a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Maguire Martin to Luke McGary. The Lobos scored the game’s next 21 points to take a 34-23 lead after a 2-yard run by Jaydon Perine.
The two teams continued to trade scores.
Sibley rushed for touchdowns of 7 and 3 yards as Prestonwood rallied to take a 35-34 lead with 1:48 left in the third quarter.
Sibley had quite the performance, rushing for 276 yards on 36 carries with four touchdowns. Martin completed 17-of-24 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Little Elm also ran the ball well. Semaj Jordan-Rector carried 12 times for 133 yards with three scores. Quarterback Kellen Tasby completed 17-of-26 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Franklyn Johnson caught three passes for 109 yards. Tay’lon Jackson totaled 103 yards on five receptions. Aiden Samuel had a touchdown catch for the Lobos (1-2), as did Chase Davis.
The Lobos commence District 5-6A play next Friday at McKinney. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. from McKinney ISD Stadium. The Lions are on the road at Fort Worth All Saints at the same time and day.
See the best photos in Prestonwood Christian's win over Little Elm
