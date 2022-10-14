FLOWER MOUND -- Entering Friday's District 6-6A contest against Plano West, Marcus quarterback Cole Welliver had thrown for an average of 220 yards per game with six total touchdown passes.
Against the Wolves, Welliver threw for 233 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone.
The result was a 35-13 halftime advantage the Marauders rode to a 42-20 victory.
The win, coupled with Plano's loss Friday to Lewisville, moves Marcus (4-3, 3-1 in District 6-6A) into a tie for second in the district, while West (1-6, 0-4) is still seeking its first win in district action.
Welliver finished the night completing 14-of-29 passes for 264 yards and five scores, including four completions to Isaac Khattab for 112 yards and three touchdowns.
Ashton Cozart and Karic Grennan also pulled down scoring grabs for the Marauders, while Marcus also racked up 174 yards on the ground.
"[Plano West] has a boom-or-bust defense," said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. "They have linebackers they really try to send after you and I thought our offensive line picking them up and keeping the pressure off Cole was the key tonight. He had time and then our guys just made big plays."
For West, Dermot White rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries, including a touchdown, while Andrew Pokorny -- making his first career start under center for the injured Vance Feuerbacher -- completed 8-of-16 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown to go with 29 yards rushing.
"I thought (Pokorny) did a really nice job," said Tyler Soukup, West head coach. "I thought he threw the ball well and he's a senior kid that has played for us before, so it wasn't a surprise to me that he handled himself."
West actually opened the scoring by reaching the end zone on its first drive of the game when White dashed 71 yards for a 7-0 lead.
But the Wolves would only manage one first down on its ensuing five offensive possessions as well as fumbling a kickoff before finding the end zone on their final drive of the first half on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Pokorny to Alex Salinas.
In the interim, Welliver and the Marcus offense were rolling.
The Marauders posted 35 consecutive points all on touchdown passes from Welliver, including four of more than 35 yards.
Khattab hauled in three touchdown receptions in the second quarter alone as Marcus outgained West in the opening two quarters, 308-183.
"They did what we knew they were going to do, but it's a whole different thing to stop it," Soukup said. "Their receivers are terrific players and they have a big, strong-armed quarterback that can get it to them. We knew they were going to take vertical shots and we take some risks and know the rewards and tonight the risk got us."
West will go for its first win in 6-6A at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Plano East.
"Sometimes there is a blessing in the schedule," Soukup said. "We're on a bit of a rough tear right now, but it's good to have East next because I know they'll have our focus on Monday and the guys will be ready to go. We get up for each other every year and the kids will be fired up for that I know it."
Marcus, meanwhile, has a chance to move into a tie for first in the district when it travels to face rival and unbeaten-in-district Lewisville in the Battle of the Axe at the same time and date.
