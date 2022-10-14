Cole Welliver

Marcus junior Cole Welliver tossed five touchdown passes on Friday to spark a bounce-back win over Plano West.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

FLOWER MOUND -- Entering Friday's District 6-6A contest against Plano West, Marcus quarterback Cole Welliver had thrown for an average of 220 yards per game with six total touchdown passes.

Against the Wolves, Welliver threw for 233 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone.

