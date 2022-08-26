HORN FOOTBALL CHRIS DAWN

Horn senior Chris Dawn had four touchdown receptions and added a kickoff return for a score to lead the Jaguars to a 41-35 overtime victory over Plano West on Thursday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.

The 2022 football season got underway on Thursday and even through there is a long way to go and many games to be played, Horn and Plano West staged what might prove to be one of the most dramatic of the year.

In the first game under head coach Courtney Allen, the Jaguars appeared to let the game slip away only to quickly bounce back, as backup quarterback Raheem Beck found Chris Dawn on a screen pass and the speedy senior did the rest, pulling away for the defense for a 25-yard touchdown to spark the celebration of a 41-35 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.

