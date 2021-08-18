Although The Colony’s 3-0 loss (25-19, 25-18, 25-15) to Lone Star on Tuesday can be viewed as a minor setback, second-year Lady Cougars head coach Rachel Buckley noted how much further along her team is at this point in the season compared to last year.
Coming into last season, Buckley was getting acclimated to her players and they were adjusting to her coaching style. It was a team that didn’t have any seniors. Despite the amount of youth on the squad, the Lady Cougars found themselves in a battle for a playoff spot until the final couple of weeks of the season.
Coming into Tuesday’s match against Lone Star (8-1), the Lady Cougars (6-3) had matched their win total from all of last season, needing just eight matches to accomplish that feat.
“The improvement has already happened,” Buckley said. “I see insane strides of growth when it comes to them buying into our culture and the discipline. I could not be more proud of the growth that I have seen within the program over the last year.”
Against Lone Star, The Colony held leads early in each of the three sets.
In the first set, the Lady Cougars took a 4-1 lead after a service ace by senior Natalie Hawkins and later a 6-4 advantage after back-to-back kills by senior Melanie Mora.
Sophomore outside hitter Josie Bishop was also a good source of offense for The Colony. She delivered several booming hits and finished the evening with eight kills, including four in the first set.
“Josie has put in a lot of work in the offseason when it comes to weights and training,” Buckley said. “She’s a little more confident coming into this year with a year under her belt. She’s just going out there and having fun.”
The student sections for both teams were into the match from the first serve until the final point, providing a good source of energy that helped to elevate the play on the court. Lone Star and The Colony responded to the buzz inside Tommy Thomas Gymnasium, diving to the playing surface on multiple occasions to keep the ball alive.
“I loved it,” Buckley said. “This is so different from last year. To have everybody back in and no social distancing, this is the kind of stuff that you want to see on a Tuesday night.”
But for as well as The Colony started the match, Lone Star used a combination of good defense and timely hits by junior Tori Green, junior Amani Mason, senior Jailen Hurley and junior Esi Eshun to outscore the Lady Cougars 21-13 to close out the first set.
In the second set, The Colony rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to take a 6-4 lead on the power of a kill and block by Hawkins and a kill by Bishop. However, Lone Star found its groove courtesy of Hurley. Freshman Layla Baker had two kills in a span of four points and the Rangers finished the second set on a 21-12 run.
Now down 2-0, The Colony started the third set strong. The Lady Cougars took advantage of a few hitting errors by Lone Star and also got a kill by junior Nadia Inocan as well as a block by junior Miranda Garcia to take an 8-4 lead.
But Lone Star kept firing away and proceeded to finish the set on a 21-7 run to polish off the three-game sweep.
“I thought that it was a great match,” Buckley said. “We’re just a little behind skill-wise right now, but that’s okay. I saw a lot of things that I was excited about and we can replicate and a lot of things that we need to work on.”
Buckley provided a positive spin on the loss, saying that the amount of quality hitters that Lone Star has on its roster will help to prepare The Colony for the teams that it will face in District 10-5A, including defending state champion Lovejoy.
“It was perfect,” Buckley said. “Tonight is exactly what I needed my girls to see so that we can get more disciplined on our block and defense. That’s what we’ve been working on. We haven’t spent a lot of time working on offense, but we’ll get to do that now.”
The Colony won five of seven matches at the Tournament of Champions in Duncanville on Aug. 13-14. The Lady Cougars went 1-2 in pool play but responded by winning all four matches the following day to claim the silver bracket championship.
“I love the way that we responded,” Buckley said. “They could have just said that it was the silver bracket and we’re not going to compete, but they didn’t. They took care of business and I am very proud of them.”
The Colony opened the season with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-12) victory against Lakeview Centennial on Aug. 10.
