The adrenaline that The Colony junior Kaleb Ikbal felt from his performance at the Class 5A state swim meet on Feb. 27 had him already thinking about what he can do next year.
Not just in the car ride home from San Antonio, but also while sitting in the stands at Josh Davis Natatorium.
"He was trying to watch the other races and figure out if he wanted to swim in the same races next year or mix it up and do something else," said Jennifer Peele, The Colony swim coach. "He was already discussing strategies for next year in the car from the meet. He's full of excitement already for next season."
As for the final meet of this season, Ikbal swam to 12th place in the 100-meter freestyle in a time of 47.53 and finished 13th in the 200 individual medley in 1:57.31.
"Major, major improvements from state the previous year," Peele said. "Last year, he was the last pickup in the 200 IM, and that was the only event that he made it in."
This year, Ikbal didn't have to worry about waiting for a call-up. He clinched an automatic berth in the state tournament after winning the regional title in the 100 freestyle.
Ikbal's gold-medal performance at the regional meet came after he kicked off the postseason by being named the District 13-5A Male Swimmer of the Year. He was crowned conference champion in the 100 freestyle and was runner-up in the 200 IM.
However, there was some adversity that Ikbal had to overcome in the weeks leading up to the state meet, albeit not his fault.
A winter storm that created power outages and slick roads across most of the state forced Ikbal, like many other swimmers, to be away from the pool and only be able to squeeze in fewer practices prior to the state meet.
But, it was the work that he had done prior to the arrival of the winter storm that helped to prepare him for what awaited him in San Antonio.
"We did a lot of breakdowns of each of the legs of the 200IM and we worked a bunch on the turns, which we knew would help his place in the 100 free as well," Peele said. "Technique was great at state. We were very happy with what he had technique-wise and power-wise. We're very grateful with the training that he did prior to the snow week helped him."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.