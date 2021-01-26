PROSPER – Prosper head coach Trey Rachal was curious to see how much energy his Lady Eagles had left in the reserves for Monday’s home game against Little Elm.
Following a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns within its program, Prosper got in a walk-through practice on Martin Luther King Day before taking to the court the following day for the first of five games in a seven-day span.
The final game in that hectic schedule for Prosper provided the Lady Eagles with a taste of adversity. Prosper got good looks at the basket through the game’s first two and a half quarters but struggled to convert. Also, the Lady Eagles were looking for answers on the defensive end to slow down Lady Lobos sophomore guard Amarachi Kimpson.
But, Prosper dug deep and found the offense necessary to rally from a seven-point third-quarter deficit to rally for a 46-43 victory.
It was a game that huge district implications.
Little Elm (6-12 overall, 2-7 conference) came into Monday’s looking to tie Prosper (9-13, 4-5) for fourth place and the final playoff spot in District 5-6A. The Lady Lobos had already beaten the Lady Eagles once this season, earning a 45-34 victory Dec. 15.
Instead, it was Prosper who left the gymnasium knowing that it now controls its playoff destiny.
“We’re trying to be that team to sneak into a spot,” said Rachal. “This win was huge for us, because it gave us a chance to get one back that we had lost earlier in the year, and now it puts us to where can control our own destiny. We can handle it if we win some games.”
Kimpson did all that she could to help the Lady Lobos’ cause. She scored the team’s first eight points on her way to a game-high 23 points and later beat the first-quarter buzzer on a 3-pointer to give Little Elm a 17-12 lead.
Offense proved to be a struggle for both teams in the second quarter, especially for the Lady Lobos, who took a 21-17 halftime lead despite being held scoreless for the first 7:28 of the frame.
Junior Aniya Cramer chipped in nine points for Little Elm.
The Lady Lobo advantage grew to 25-18 after quick hands on defense by Kimpson led to a steal and subsequent layup with 5:08 left in the third quarter.
In desperate need of offense, Prosper received a spark from freshman forward Olivia Pennington. Pennington cut to the basket, received a pass after losing her defender and made a layup while being fouled. She converted the subsequent free throw with 3:54 left in the third quarter to cut Little Elm’s lead to 25-22.
“Olivia has got a chance to be a great player in our program,” Rachal said. “I’m excited for that moment for her. She’s tough and can do a lot inside. That was a tough finish and some tough free throws for her to make some big plays for us.”
All of a sudden, Prosper’s offense gained some confidence.
Layups like the ones that Pennington made helped to free up Prosper’s perimeter shooters. Senior Chandler Browning made two corner 3s during the Lady Eagles’ comeback. She paced Prosper with a team-high 17 points. Junior Hayden Nichols contributed eight points, including a 3-pointer late in the third quarter that gave the Lady Eagles a five-point lead.
Kimpson made a layup with exactly one minute left in the fourth quarter to tie score at 43, but Prosper closed the game out at the free-throw line, with junior Bowden Janecek and Pennington combining to bury three free throws in the final 16.6 seconds.
Little Elm had one final chance to send the game into overtime, but a 3-point attempt at the buzzer by Kimpson glanced off the side of the rim.
“I didn’t know if we had it in us,” Rachal said. “The kids showed a ton right there, just battling back and showing some toughness, which they’ve done in the last seven days really well.”
