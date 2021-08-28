For the second straight season, Corsicana denied The Colony at the goal line with less than a minute remaining in the ballgame.
Last season, the Tigers intercepted a pass in the end zone that was thrown by The Colony alum Jonathan Roberson.
On Friday night, Corsicana’s defense stuffed The Colony senior tailback Caden Chalk on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line as the Tigers escaped Tommy Briggs Stadium with a 14-7 victory.
Game officials waited for several minutes to rule the play a touchdown to allow the Corsicana training staff to tend to an injured player. The Colony head coach Rudy Rangel looked down in disbelief while chatting with the referee prior to the official signaling that Chalk was stopped just inches short of the goal line.
“We got in,” Rangel said. “We got in for sure and recovered the ball in the end zone. But my pregame speech is about winning and how hard it is to do and sometimes winning isn’t fair. Things happen. Unfortunately, my pregame speech holds true to the end of that game. My kids fought like crazy. A lot of young guys had to play. We’re a little banged up right now, but I’m proud of my kids.”
The final drive for the Cougars saw some nice runs by junior running back Davontae Dunn.
Dunn accounted for 58 yards on that drive while sophomore Harold Gibson added a 13-yard run that moved the ball inside the Corsicana 5-yard line after the Tigers were flagged for a personal foul. Dunn and Gibson saw significant playing time as the Cougars were without junior tailback Kamden Wesley. Senior running back Robert Veasley Jr. was injured in the first half and didn’t return to the game.
Corsicana got on the board first. The Tigers drove 92 yards and used 11 plays to drive almost the entire length of the field. Anthony Young, a senior, ran from the 1 on an inside half as Corsicana led 7-0 with 10:25 left in the second quarter after junior Joe Morales booted the extra point.
The Tigers outgained the Cougars 182-86 yards in the first half but 12 penalties – six via a false start – prevented Corsicana from building on its lead. Overall, Corsicana was flagged 19 times for 148 yards in penalties.
The last of those 12 penalties allowed The Colony to breathe a sigh of relief heading into the locker room.
A holding call on Corsicana wiped away a 36-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Adrian Boston. On the very next play, and with 11 seconds remaining in the first half, Boston was sacked by a host of Cougars. With Corsicana out of timeouts, the Tigers couldn’t get off another play as time expired in the first half.
The Colony defense bent but broke just once during the game’s first 24 minutes. Corsicana got a break after the Cougars muffed a punt in the first quarter. The Tigers gained possession at The Colony 26-yard line, but senior Christian Cummings blew up a screen pass that resulted in an eight-yard loss for Corsicana. The Tigers punted two plays later.
Senior Dante Yancey intercepted a pass thrown down field by Boston midway through the second quarter, which came one play after Corsicana had first and 10 at its own 46 after an interception by Tigers senior defensive back Chris Degrate.
“I thought that we played good defense the entire night,” Rangel said. “(Anthony Young) made some plays for them. We appeared to have him bottled up a couple of times on fourth down. Both of those series, they ended up scoring. Give them some credit.”
The Cougar offense started to click in the third quarter after managing just three first downs in the first half.
Senior quarterback Dylan Corbin connected with senior Shafiq Taylor on a 15-yard reception on the first play of the quarter, and The Colony offense proceeded to find its rhythm. Senior Josiah Cruz polished off a 12-play, 71-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7 with 4:24 left in the third quarter.
Corbin went 6-of-14 for 102 yards. Dunn carried 14 times for 76 yards.
“I kind of thought that we got going in the second quarter,” Rangel said. “We wore them down a little bit. They were a little tired. I told my boys once we came out that we would be in good shape, and that’s kind of the name of the game with this offense. You play better in the third and fourth quarters.”
With the score still tied at 7-7, the Cougars appeared to have Tigers sophomore Dontay Thomas stopped in the backfield on a fourth-down play, but Thomas bounced the ball outside and was awarded a first down by the nose of the ball. On the very next play, he burst 18 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and a 14-7 Tigers lead with 9:13 left in the ballgame.
Thomas led a balanced rushing attack for Corsicana, carrying eight times for 79 yards. The Tigers finished the game with 280 rushing yards, compared to just 139 for the Cougars.
