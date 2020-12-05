The 3-point shooting of The Colony senior guard Caden Sclafani was one reason that the Cougar boys basketball team finished the 2019-20 season with 24 wins, an appearance in the bi-district round of the playoffs and a second-place finish in District 8-5A.
While the 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard is back on the court to help The Colony improve on that finish, Sclafani has also thinking about his future. That is one thing that he no longer has to think about. On Wednesday, Sclafani signed with Chadron State College, where he will play men’s basketball for the Eagles.
Sclafani said the process to join Chadron State began at the start of this school year. The interest immediately became mutual, he said. Sclafani said he also looked at colleges in Dallas and Houston, but Chadron State felt like the perfect fit for both his athletic and academic endeavors.
“I really liked the position it’s in,” he said. “The coaches are really interested in my shooting and they play like a three-and-layup type of offense, so my 3-point shooting will fit in with them at some point. That’s something that I liked about it.
“The school is also in a good nature area. I think it’s less than two hours away from Mount Rushmore. It’s an area that is small but pretty nice.”
Shane Paben enters his first season as Chadron State men’s head basketball coach.
Paben’s previous coaching stop was at Bellevue University, just outside of Omaha, where he led the Bruins to 10 consecutive NAIA tournaments, 10 straight regular season conference titles, and six conference tournament titles in 11 seasons. His teams finished nationally ranked each season. Paben brings a career head coaching record of 275-100.
As for Sclafani, he is in his second season on the Cougars’ varsity team. He averaged 10 points and shot 39% on 3-pointers his junior season, when he went on to earn a spot on the all-district second team.
“You need a guy that can knock down the open 3,” said Cleve Ryan, The Colony head coach. “He can definitely do that. He’s also a lot quicker maybe than we’ve seen sometimes. He knows the game also, so he can fit into some different roles. And he’s not afraid of competition. He loves to compete for a spot. I think that will help him.”
Sclafani credited his parents and all of his coaches, both past and present, including Ryan, for helping to develop him into an elite 3-point shooter.
Sclafani is undecided on a major, although he is leaning towards architecture or psychology.
