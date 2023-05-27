Flower Mound senior Jacob Gholston, right, receives a high-five from senior Ryder McDaniel during the seventh inning in Game 3 of a Region I-6A semifinal series against Weatherford on Saturday from Horner Ballpark. Gholston pitched 6.1 innings in Flower Mound's 8-2 win.
DALLAS – Flower Mound senior Jacob Gholston shared a smile with Jaguars head coach Danny Wallace before he exited the mound to a standing ovation.
However, Gholston mentioned one topic of regret during his conversation with Wallace.
“I said that ‘I couldn’t get a strikeout to save my life,’” Gholston said. “I only had three today.”
Gholston had 17 strikeouts over his two previous starts. But considering the stout defense that Gholston had behind him as well as the many timely hits that Flower Mound generated during Saturday’s 8-2 win over Weatherford in Game 3 of a Region I-6A semifinal series from Horner Ballpark, the Oklahoma pledge did more than enough to lead the Jaguars to their first appearance in a regional final since 2019.
Flower Mound (33-10-2) draws Denton Guyer (33-11), which rallied from a 6-1 deficit to earn an 11-6 win and complete the two-game sweep of Byron Nelson.
As for Gholston, Wallace was confident that his senior right-handed would deliver in a winner-take-all game. Gholston didn’t overpower Weatherford (32-11), but limited the damage to two hits through the first five innings. The Kangaroos jumped on Gholston for two runs in the fifth, but the future Sooner regrouped and pitched into the seventh inning.
“He’s just special,” Wallace said. “He’s one of the best pitchers in the state of Texas. We know that right away and they know that right away. If you just get a couple of runs, you’re playing from ahead with a great arm.”
Earlier in the day, it was another Oklahoma commit that prevented Flower Mound from earning a two-game sweep of Weatherford.
Kangaroos senior Kannon Kemp was throwing high heat – touching as high as 94 miles per hour on the radar – but Wallace felt that his Jaguars missed a couple of chances to score more runs in a 5-3 loss in Game 2.
Junior Andrew Robinson leveled the score at 1 with a two-out RBI single in the home half of the fourth, but just two innings later, back-to-back walks to commence the top of the sixth led to a 5-1 lead for the Kangaroos. Sophomore Rhys Vindiola drove in the fourth run with a single.
Flower Mound attempted a late rally with an RBI single from Sam Distel in the sixth and a Josh Glaser single in the seventh. The Jaguars brought up the tying run, but junior Adrian Rodriguez popped out to end the game.
“I felt like we were one swing away from beating Kemp,” Wallace said. “It was really close there and we had one unfortunate inning there in that game. I knew that we would respond. This team has done it all year. I felt comfortable going into Game 3.”
Rodriguez said the message for the Jaguar offense between games was to keep putting the ball in play.
“Kemp is a great pitcher,” he said. “He’s one of the best pitchers that I’ve seen this season. We were putting the ball in play. We had a few line-outs that could have helped us score more runs that game.
“We just had to keep our barrel on the ball because something good was going to happen. We were finding the gaps and getting better hits in Game 3.”
Good things occurred for Flower Mound all game, including for Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was involved in the first Jaguar run. He reached on a walk, advanced to second base on a Distel ground-ball out and scored on Robinson’s RBI single into right field in the second inning for a 1-0 lead.
Rodriguez, who had a key hit in Friday’s Game 1 win, hit a two-run single in the top of the third to pad Flower Mound’s lead to 3-0.
Flower Mound took command one later. It all started with junior Garrett Wallace hitting a triple off the wall in right field. Junior Sam Erickson followed with an RBI single and later scored on a balk. Junior Zane Becker made it 6-0 with a sacrifice fly and Rodriguez followed with a single to pad the Jaguar advantage to 7-0.
Erickson went 3-for-3, while Rodriguez, Wallace and senior Ryder McDaniel each had two hits as part of a 10-hit attack for the Jaguars.
