The Little Elm football team has plenty of new faces on the field this season, looking to help the Lobos improve on last season’s 5-5 record.
The Lobos also welcomed a new head coach with Joe Castillo making the move over from North Garland.
As Little Elm looks to find its footing in highly competitive District 5-6A, Lobo senior Franklyn Johnson has impressed with his versatility. He is in his first season as a starting cornerback and is also the back-up quarterback.
Franklin received playing time at both positions in Little Elm’s 42-41 overtime victory against Arlington Bowie last week. He threw for a touchdown pass in the third quarter and also helped lead a Lobo secondary that allowed just seven points in the second half.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Johnson discusses how Little Elm overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Arlington Bowie, how teammates such as Chase Davis and John Mateer helped him to prepare for his current roles and his recruitment process with Boise State.
SLM: Congratulations on the Lobos’ big win over Arlington Bowie last week. What helped to turn the game around for Little Elm in the second half?
FJ: We went in the locker room and had a lot of commotion going on. It was a lot to come back from, but we ended up sitting down and talking to the team. Coach Castillo came in and told us what we had to do to get back in the game and fix in the second half. We started scoring, started putting points on the board. We had some big stops. My boy Chase Davis had two big touchdowns, then (Kellen) Tasby finished it off. It was a good team win.
SLM: You had a touchdown pass that helped to fuel the comeback. Run me through that play.
FJ: We worked on that play in practice. It’s a double-pass setup. I’m not going to say what it was called, but we had it set up to where I would catch a screen. I had probably run about three screens before that. They were just expecting me to run up the field. The safety bit and I threw it right over his head.
SLM: You have a new head coach in Joe Castillo. What has it been like playing for him?
FJ: Coach Castillo is a great head coach. When he came in, it was a new face. But we put our trust in him. He knows exactly what he’s talking about. He’s a great head coach.
SLM: What did you do this spring and summer to prepare for your senior season?
FJ: This summer, I was working with my True Bloods team and was working with Fly Skills for my DB training, and I was getting in a lot of field work with the team. I was probably with the team 80-85% of the time this summer. We did group workouts together throughout this summer.
SLM: Who are some people that have helped you develop as both a cornerback and quarterback?
FJ: I’m not going to lie. Some people that have helped me is my boy Chase Davis. He helped me to move to my position. Quarterback John Mateer, big-time. As far as defensive backs, Keyshon Mills gave me a lot of tips. He’s at Colorado right now. I’ve had a lot of coaches that have helped me. I can’t ask for any more help. I appreciate all of it.
SLM: Last season was a tale of two halves for Little Elm. The Lobos won their first games but lost their last five to finish 5-5. How much is the team hoping to avoid a repeat of the second half to last season?
FJ: I’m trying to keep it consistent, because the last game (vs. Arlington Bowie) showed that we can be down and still fight through adversity. As the season goes on, and we’re down again, why can’t we come back and win again. We’ve just got to stay consistent with the basic stuff that we do in practice every day and it should lead to a successful outcome.
SLM: You committed to Boise State, where you will play cornerback for the Broncos. Talk about the recruitment process.
FJ: The recruiting process was a little longer than expected with them than other schools, but that’s another reason why I chose Boise. A lot of other schools would see my athleticism and offer me on the spot. Boise got to get to know me for three-and-a-half to four months before they even talked about an offer. It was a straight relationship and with football. When I went out there for my visit, I knew it was everything that I wanted.
SLM: If you weren’t playing football, what sport would you play?
FJ: If I wasn’t playing football, I would be a track runner. I would run the 4x100 and the 100.
SLM: What’s the best advice that someone has ever been given to you?
FJ: The best piece of advice that I got was by coach (Chet) Brooks, which is to not be complacent when you’ve had a little bit of success. You’ve just got to keep going. Some people get satisfied when they get a few offers, but that’s just the start. You’ve got to keep going, because your hard work will pay off.
