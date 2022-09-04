Franklyn Johnson Little Elm

Little Elm senior Franklyn Johnson is a starting cornerback and backup quarterback.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

The Little Elm football team has plenty of new faces on the field this season, looking to help the Lobos improve on last season’s 5-5 record.

The Lobos also welcomed a new head coach with Joe Castillo making the move over from North Garland.

