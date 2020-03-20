The Colony girls basketball seniors Tamia Jones and Jewel Spear added more postseason honors to their legendary high school resumes.
Jones and Spear were selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 5A all-state team, becoming just two of the 20 players at the second-highest classification in Texas to find their names on the prestigious list. Lake Dallas’ Dorian Norris joined Jones and Spear as the only other District 8-5A player on the team.
“There’s no limit to what those kids can do,” said Colby Pastusek, The Colony head coach. “The fact that those two have continued to do what they do at such a high level, that their senior seasons were their biggest output. As freshmen, of course, we all knew about them and they had already kind of started to come on to the scene.”
Jones, who will play at SMU next season, averaged 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and team highs in assists (3.9) and steals (4.3). Her gaudy efforts, especially on the defensive end, lifted her to District 8-5A Defensive MVP, Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state and TABC all-region team honors.
Spear, heading to Wake Forest and tabbed as the No. 88 player in the 2020 class by ESPN’s Hoopgurlz, averaged team bests in points (24.2) and rebounds (8.3) next to her 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She also averaged 24 points in the playoffs as a senior and found her way to District 8-5A MVP honors, along with a second-team selection to the MaxPreps all-state team and a slot on the TABC all-region team.
Behind those two, The Colony never failed to reach at least the third round of the postseason, advancing to the regional quarterfinals all four years. It also made to trips to the regional semifinals and recorded the first-ever undefeated district season in program history in 2017.
“The longer you keep playing, it just gets a little bit harder every year,” Pastusek said. “People are starting to key on you, people are starting to take away things that you do well. The fact that those guys are still able to produce at such a high level, and then you throw them into a Division I program and they’ve got a lot more talent surrounding them, they’ll just be able to do that much more.”
