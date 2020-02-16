Four years ago, seniors Tamia Jones and Jewel Spear arrived on The Colony campus hungry to make their mark on the place forever.
As eighth graders at a camp, they looked at the board that shows the history of the program and said they were going to change the complexion of it. They were going to win a lot of games, win titles, win playoff games. Anything and everything they could achieve, they were going to do it.
Entering their final playoff run, the two Division I-bound stars – Jones is heading to SMU and Spear is set to play at Wake Forest – are ready to embark on one final historic run before they venture on to the next chapter of their storybook careers on the basketball court.
“We just said, ‘We don’t really care who was on what team before us,’” Jones said. “We want to be better and we want to be better for the school — not just the school, but the city as well. I feel like the stuff we’ve done on that board is a reflection of that. We’ve worked hard since we got here, and it shows.”
The two players have been inseparable since they were 5 years old. Together, they have played basketball with each other for well over a decade, watching before their very own eyes as the other developed into a staple of high school basketball, not just in Texas, but throughout the entire country.
Spear is regarded as one of the top players across the land. ESPN’s HoopGurlz rates her as the No. 88 recruit in the nation and the No. 10 player in the 2020 class, garnering a four-star rating after her dazzling junior season when she earned District 8-5A MVP honors and was an all-state selection. That year, she had 24 points and 6.2 rebounds and per game next to 116 made 3-pointers on a team that lost to eventual state champion Amarillo in the third round.
This season, Spear is doing much of the same. She has posted the third-highest scoring average in the area (24.2 points per game) and 7.9 rebounds in addition to her 56 total 3-point baskets, topped off with her 25-point display to defeat Denton Braswell on Tuesday.
“For her, it’s kind of like the full package,” Jones said. “She can take you off the dribble. She can post you up. She can shoot outside. She could shoot off the dribble. Her shot has been on since freshman year, and it hasn’t been off. You’ve got to respect every part of her game. If you stop her on the outside, you won’t stop her on the inside. If you stop her on the inside, you won’t stop her on the outside.”
Jones zips through everybody and can’t be stopped whenever the ball is in her hands. As a junior, she produced 16.2 points and 4.7 assists per game, showing why she is rated as the No. 139 player in the class of 2020 by ProspectsNation.com and holds offers from more than 10 schools.
Fast-forward to now, and Jones is continuing those remarkable performances, putting forth efforts of 19.0 points and 3.9 assists per game while also knocking down 56 shots from long range heading into the 5A playoffs.
“When you guard her, you just have to know what to do,” Spear said. “She’s really fast, so you have to know how to control her change of pace, which is unpredictable. She can drive. Her IQ is really good, so she can find you and know where you need to be. Her shot has been improving a lot, so now you have to respect her shot.”
Behind those two, The Colony is eagerly awaiting the postseason, hoping to make some history and make it all the way to state by season’s end. Jones and Spear have dreamed of this moment, and now that it’s finally here, they won’t leave anything for chance.
In the first three years, The Colony made three regional quarterfinals and two regional semifinals appearances, never failing to make a run with Jones and Spear in the program. But now, they are ready for more.
All they want to do is come out on top, as the No. 1 team in Texas to conclude their high school careers before they move to their respective colleges and carve out legacies there.
“I know for me, especially, I want to leave something that the classes before us can be like, ‘You know what? I want to go past that,’” Jones said. “Or ‘I want to do that.’ Or ‘I want it to be something like they can talk about.’ ‘What they did when they were here, we want to do better.’ I want somebody to beat and do better than the stuff that we did.”
And when everyone looks back to the words they let out as eighth graders, they will see just how much they delivered on their promise.
“They’ve had an amazing career here,” said Colby Pastusek, The Colony head coach. “We’re going to miss those guys. They’re in the record books in everything. You’re going to see those two names in everything you hear about The Colony basketball. I remember when they were eighth graders and we had them in camp. They were looking at that board over there and they said, ‘Coach, we’re going to change that board.’
“And they did.”
