Running under the lights at McInnish Park in Carrollton, The Colony’s cross country teams turned in their first times of 2020 on Sept. 11 after the start of the season for schools in Classes 5A and 6A was delayed by one month by the University Interscholastic League due to concerns over COVID-19.
Devon Judelson led the way for the Cougar boys program as the sophomore placed 28th as an individual in a time of 10 minutes, 31.1 seconds. His older brother, Dylan, took 38th in the two-mile run in 10:55. Senior Wesley Gibbs finished 59th in 11:38.4. Seniors Noah Witham (11:41.7) and Ryan Sachse (11:48.5) took 65th and 69th, respectively.
Junior Tatiana Papadopoulos paced the Lady Cougars at Hebron, placing 31st in a time of 12:54.5. Senior Rebeca Villafranca (13.13.2) took 44th. Freshman Marlo Slater (13:46.1) was 52nd. Junior Ashlynn Barrett (14:24.3) placed 58th. Junior Emily Broach (14:24.9, 62nd) rounded out the efforts for The Colony.
Both the Cougars and Lady Cougars finished in seventh place in the team standings.
“It was good to go against some other competition and running in a different atmosphere and to get my young freshmen up there,” said Tony Doran, The Colony head coach. “We’ve been running together for so long. This is probably the longest that we have run together, ever since June. It was good to go out and compete. There were some good things and some bad things. But, it was good to see what we need to work on. Overall, I was pleased with their work.”
Flower Mound swept the team titles as well as the individual titles. Lady Jaguars junior Natalie Cook (11:08.5) won the varsity girls race by almost 10 seconds over Lovejoy freshman Kailey Littlefield (11:18.4). In the boys event, Jaguars senior Jacob Ricks (9:39.7) edged Flower Mound Marcus senior Greyson Gravitt (9:39.9) in a photo finish.
The Colony’s boys seek a second consecutive appearance in the region meet while the Lady Cougars have their sets sight on a third consecutive district title after placing five runners in the top 10 of last year’s meet.
The competition is expected to be fierce at this year’s district meet. The Colony has been placed in District 10-5A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons along with Denison, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Princeton, Prosper Rock Hill, Sherman and Wylie East. Lovejoy qualified both its boys and girls teams for last year’s 5A state meet.
The circuit that The Colony is on will certainly help prepare the Cougars for the district and region meets. Perennial state powers Southlake Carroll, Flower Mound and Coppell headline a 20-plus team circuit that will feature eight weeks of competition. Carroll was crowned 6A state team champions in both the boys and girls competitions a year ago.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines that were laid out by the UIL in August, which allows a maximum of eight teams at one meet, the varsity boys races were split into two events and the results from both races were combined.
The distance for all races at Hebron was two miles.
The Colony is scheduled to return to action Sept. 19 at Shadow Ridge Middle School in Lewisville for a meet that Flower Mound will serve as the host school. The first race starts at 7:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.