Lewisville ISD cross country teams found comfort running close to home at the Flower Mound Invitational on Oct. 3.
Lewisville, Flower Mound and The Colony combined for 12 finishers in the top 20 of the individual standings, including nine on the boys side.
The Colony had a successful day on the course, highlighted by sophomore Devon Judelson’s eighth-place finish in a time of 16:50.22. Seniors Wesley Gibbs and Noah Witham took 19th and 20th, respectively, in 17:23.54 and 17:26.68.
Lewisville senior Jose Rodriguez ran to third overall in a time of 16:30.03. Also competing for the Fighting Farmers were senior Logan Renteria (40th, 18:08.39), juniors Jorge Ferrer Gonzalez (48th, 18:31.76), Gabriel Lara (49th, 18:34.33) and Joseph Rabner (53rd, 18:55.62), senior Gustavo Platas (54th, 18:56.17) and sophomore Evan Arroyo (56th, 19:09.12).
Coppell won the team title with 26 points. Lewisville finished seventh in the team standings with 176 points. Flower Mound was the runner-up with 49 points. The Colony placed fourth with 115. Marcus came in sixth with 135 points.
Flower Mound received a strong effort from its junior class. Patrick Thurmond was third in 16:32.49, while Kolby Dax finished a few seconds behind Thurmond in sixth with a time of 16:36.05. Seniors Jared Dasher and Umar Ahmad placed 10th and 14th, respectively, in 17:00.16 and 17:15.2. Junior Tyler Schart clocked a time of 17:15.00, good for 15th overall.
On the girls side, it was three underclassmen who led the way for Flower Mound. Freshman Kylie Brown placed 12th in 19:51.97. Sophomores Emma McLaughlin and Abbey Coberly finished less than a second apart. McLaughlin was 14th in 19:57.93. Coberly took 15th in 19:58.83.
The top performers for Marcus were sophomore Mallory Embry (28th, 20:43.85), and on the boys team, sophomore Nicholas Anderson (22nd, 17:34.64).
Other results
Boys
Flower Mound – 23. Brett Pace, senior, 17:39.51; 39. Ethan Fries, senior, 18:04.38; 50. Jaden Feinberg, sophomore, 18:35.58; 51. Jonathan Hart, sophomore, 18:46.8.
Marcus – 26. Robert Wohiltz, sophomore, 17:42.41; 27. Anderson Wood, senior, 17:45.26; 33. Jacob Castaneda, sophomore, 17:53.27; 34. Nicolas Contreras, sophomore, 17:54.01; 38. Anthony George, 18:02.47; 55. Matthew Stubenazy, freshman, 19:04.73; 57. Jacob Clark, sophomore, 19:10.34; 58. Jack Contreras, sophomore, 19:11.07.
The Colony – 29. Sean Daugherty, senior, 17:49.26; 42. Adam Medina, freshman, 18:14.5; 43. Dylan Judelson, junior, 18:18.55; 47. Adrian Morales, junior, 18:26.3.
Girls
Flower Mound – 23. Audrey Elggren, freshman, 20:33.61; 29. Alejandra Gonzalez, senior, 20:44.84; 31. Ava Clayton, freshman, 20:49.5; 33. Natalie Yook, senior, 20:52.23; 44. Emily Varney, junior, 21:51.18; 46. Ariana Deboer, sophomore, 22:02.
Lewisville – 36. Trinity Trotter, sophomore, 21:03.47.
Marcus – 28. Mallory Embry, sophomore, 20:43.85; 34. Hayden Raburn, junior, 20:55.25; 45. Sydney Mayes, freshman, 21:51.86; 47. Susanna Soelberg, senior, 22:03; 51. Emma Selke, senior, 22:16.11; 52. Lauren Wilsey, senior, 22:21.82; 53. Autumn McCarroll, sophomore, 23:11.05.
The Colony – 24. Kylee Byman, senior, 20:33.8; 26. Marlo Slater, freshman, 20:36.23; 27. Tatiana Papadopoulos, junior, 20:39.11; 30. Carmen Merrill, senior, 20:47.18; 41. Leslie Rodriguez, freshman, 21:43.29; 49. Ashlynn Barrett, junior, 22:05.58.
