Before sophomore guard Shiloh Kimpson ever suited up for her first game with the Little Elm girls basketball team, her older sister, senior guard Amarachi, was already making her case as one of the best athletes to have ever come through Little Elm.
Amarachi, a UNLV signee, averaged at least 20 points per game in each of her first three seasons and that earned her a host of superlatives along the way. She was named District 5-6A newcomer of the year as a freshman, offensive player of the year as a sophomore and recently was bestowed with district MVP for the second consecutive year after leading Little Elm to its best season in its program’s history.
But it didn’t take long for Shiloh to show why she is part of the next wave of Lady Lobo hoops start that is ready to continue Little Elm’s success on the hardwood.
Shiloh finished last year second on the team on scoring with 9.7 points a game to accompany a team-best 2.8 assists per game, on her way to earning a spot on the all-district first team. More importantly, she provided another weapon for a Little Elm team that qualified for the playoffs.
Although Little Elm was a playoff team for the second time in three seasons, Kimpson knew it was only to get better for the Lady Lobos. She wasn’t happy to see Little Elm’s season come to an end in the first round of the playoffs after losing to Plano, but she knew that there was plenty of talent returning this season for the Lady Lobos.
And while teams had focused their game plan around stopping Amarachi, they would be in for a big surprise about how much more of a complete team that Little Elm was this season. It wasn’t just Amarachi that the opposition needed to game plan for.
Everyone on the team got better, and that included Shiloh. Shiloh elevated her game and had the ability to take over a game at any moment. She averaged 12.7 points – one of three Lady Lobos to average double figures in scoring, along with Amarachi (19.5) and sophomore guard Raniyah Hunt (10.2) – pacing Little Elm to its first district title in 21 years and its first-ever appearance in a regional final.
Shiloh has already picked up an offer from North Texas, but she expects more offers to come her way this summer and during the 2023-24 season.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Kimpson sits down to chat about Little Elm’s historic season, her improved scoring and how much her family has meant to her athletic career.
SLM: Congrats on helping lead Little Elm to its best season in program history. What has this season been like for you?
SK: Playing with so many great people was amazing. I would say it's one of the best seasons that I've had. We played great during the regular season and to get as far as we did in the postseason was great. We knew that we had a chance to do really well, but I think the point where we all really locked in was after we won the Allen game and got first place in our district.
SLM: What did you work on last summer to prepare yourself for your sophomore season?
SK: I focused a lot more on my scoring and my stamina. I didn't get tired as much this year so I can play throughout the whole game and finding other ways to score and better lead my teammates and to always be positive.
SLM: What did it mean for Little Elm to win its first district title in 21 years?
SK: It was amazing. It's really hard to beat Allen. They hadn't lost a home game until we played them, which was the last game of the regular season and in district.
It really gave us confidence going into the playoffs because we made the best run that we had ever made in the playoffs, which I think will carry into next season. We don't want to have that feeling of losing again in regionals. We want to keep going and get to state.
SLM: You got to play with your sister, Amarachi, for the last two seasons. How can you describe that experience?
SK: It was really special. It stinks that we won't get to play again together. It was really fun to play alongside her and she really helped me. I'm really blessed to be able to play with her these last two years.
SLM: How much has your family meant to your development as a basketball player?
SK: They're very supportive. I train with my dad and he has been there with me every step of the way. He's been training me and my sister. I don't feel like I would be where I am today without him, my mom and the rest of my family. I'm glad that I have the support of my family and they have taken me to some amazing places like AAU. I'm thankful for how they have supported me and also how much my AAU team has supported me.
