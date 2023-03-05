Shiloh Kimpson Little Elm

Little Elm sophomore guard Shiloh Kimpson averaged 12.7 points per game, helping to lead the Lady Lobos to the regional final for the first time.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Before sophomore guard Shiloh Kimpson ever suited up for her first game with the Little Elm girls basketball team, her older sister, senior guard Amarachi, was already making her case as one of the best athletes to have ever come through Little Elm.

Amarachi, a UNLV signee, averaged at least 20 points per game in each of her first three seasons and that earned her a host of superlatives along the way. She was named District 5-6A newcomer of the year as a freshman, offensive player of the year as a sophomore and recently was bestowed with district MVP for the second consecutive year after leading Little Elm to its best season in its program’s history.

