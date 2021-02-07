With the playoffs out of the question, The Colony girls basketball team came into last week looking to finish the season on a winning note.
The Lady Cougars accomplished just that.
The Colony (7-15 overall, 5-9 District 10-5A) got off to a fast start last Tuesday and didn’t look back in a 59-44 victory at Denison. The Lady Cougars played well on both ends of the court in the first quarter to race out to a 16-6 lead.
The Colony senior point guard Aariyah Cotto led the way with 19 points. The Lady Cougars also received big contributions at the forward position from sophomore Aaliyah Brown and freshman Rayna Williams. Brown poured in 17 points, while Williams had 12.
"The kids played really well, especially on the defensive end,” said Colby Davis, The Colony head coach. “We did a great job of making the extra pass to open shooters and really established our presence in the paint. We started off quick and did well down the stretch."
It was the second game of a back-to-back for the Lady Cougars.
The Colony needed double overtime last Monday to rally past Sherman 65-60. It was a game that the Lady Cougars trailed by nine points with 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Cotto made two huge shots during the furious rally to send the game into overtime. She led all scorers with 28 points.
Brown also reached double figures in scoring, finishing with 12 points.
Both teams scored five points in the first overtime before the Lady Cougars took their first lead of the game in double overtime. It was a game that Sherman led 30-19 at halftime. The Lady Cougars outscored the Bearcats 46-30 in the second half.
“Not sure that I’ve been part of a game like that,” Davis said. “It was wild. Our kids showed a lot of toughness and resilience that night. I'm proud of the way that we finished that game.”
Cotto’s 28-point performance punctuated a strong finish to what was a solid high school career for her. She was the team’s lone senior.
"She's been a great player for us for three years,” Davis said. “She's been on a couple of regional tournament teams. Her leadership and experience for our younger kids has been awesome. She's a great teammate, plays well on the floor and has great character. She's played a lot of big games for us at The Colony. We're going to miss her, for sure."
Davis is excited about the potential of the underclassmen on this team who will look to help the Lady Cougars to get back into the playoffs after missing out on the postseason this year for the first time since 2016.
"We're just excited about them,” she said. “Their potential and upside is through the roof. I think that we were at a disadvantage last offseason when we didn't get to have a spring working with them."
