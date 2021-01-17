THE COLONY – As the girls basketball teams for The Colony and Lovejoy begin the second half of District 10-5A play, they understood the significance of Tuesday’s game.
Separated by just one game in the win column for the final playoff spot in 10-5A, the winner knew how much it would mean for their quest to clinch a postseason berth.
In the end, it was The Colony that gained the upper hand.
Sparked by 16 points from freshman Rayna Williams, the Lady Cougars overcame 18 turnovers and 20 points by Lady Leopard sophomore Samantha Basson to earn a 49-39 victory in Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
“As you get into the second half of district, everyone is fighting for those playoff spots,” said Colby Davis, The Colony head coach. “You obviously have got to protect your home court, for sure. Winning these kinds of games is going to be important for us going down the stretch.”
Lovejoy (1-12 overall, 1-6 conference) came into Tuesday’s game fresh off its first win of the season, having earned a 57-53 victory against first-year program Prosper Rock Hill on Jan. 8. Basson helped the Lady Leopards to pick up where they had left off against the Blue Hawks, burying a 3-pointer from the left wing 69 seconds into the game to give Lovejoy a 3-0 lead.
The rest of the game was a struggle on offense for the Lady Leopards. Lovejoy scored just 19 points by the end of the third quarter, missing several wide-open and point-blank shot opportunities along the way.
Lovejoy also struggled to keep The Colony (5-10, 3-4) off the glass. The Lady Cougars pounced on several offensive rebounds that came on plays in which they had missed a jump shot. Williams and sophomore Aaliyah Brown did a majority of the damage.
Williams followed up a missed 3-pointer with a putback, and shortly thereafter, Brown made the front end of a pair of free throws after being fouled with 24.3 seconds left in the first quarter to give The Colony a 10-5 lead.
“We really talked to them this week about putting an emphasis on rebounding on both ends of the floor," Davis said. “We felt like we hadn’t been doing a good job of that the last three games. Rebounds can create a lot of separation in games. It was really good to see the kids get after it on both ends.”
Williams’ vision to not only track down an offensive rebound but also find an opening in the middle of the Lovejoy defense to dribble to the basket or to make a pass to an open teammate was on full display Tuesday. Of course, that court awareness comes from being in a family full of basketball players. Her older sister, Jade, is a starter for Duke. Her older brother, Tre’, is on Minnesota’s men’s basketball team. Her father, Marvin, was a three-sport standout at Princeton.
The Colony took a 20-10 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, junior Kennedy Shaw buried a 3-pointer midway through the frame to give The Colony a commanding 27-12 lead.
“I thought we were a lot more efficient on the offensive end in the second half,” Davis said. “We got a few steals and some easy layups. We talked about the kids playing the passing lanes well. We got more high-percentage shots in the second half and we converted on those.”
