The Colony girls basketball team was in a great place.
The Lady Cougars had dominated Frisco Emerson from start to finish to earn a 56-34 victory on Nov. 12 and give Lindsey Pouncy her first win as The Colony head coach.
But circumstances out of their control took over Monday. The Colony was forced to step away from the court because of COVID-19 concerns within their program. The earliest date that the Lady Cougars can return to practice is Nov. 27.
Because of the shutdown, The Colony had to cancel games against Krum and Prosper and had to drop out of the Coppell Tip Off Classic. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to return to the court Nov. 30 at Little Elm.
As for the game against Emerson, The Colony (1-2) doubled up the Mavericks in the first quarter to take a 16-8 lead. The Lady Cougars continued to add their lead over the next two quarters and took a 47-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Aaliyah Brown, a junior forward, scored 21 points to power The Colony. Kahlen Norris also hit double figures, scoring 12 points. Haley Courtney and Kya Bradshaw each had eight points.
The Lady Cougars’ defense shined throughout as they held the Mavericks to single digits in points in all four quarters.
The Colony’s win over Emerson came after the Lady Cougars dropped a pair of contests to Denton ISD schools, falling to Denton Braswell 61-25 and to Denton Guyer 58-31.
