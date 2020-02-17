In its playoff opener, The Colony’s girls basketball team came away grateful it gets to see another day.
Despite second-seeded Grapevine (13-13, 9-3) hitting a high rate of 3-pointers, the No. 3 seed Lady Cougars (20-11, 9-3) kept their season alive for at least one more game, finding their way to a 54-50 victory in the bi-district round on Monday night at Flower Mound High School.
The win sealed The Colony’s fourth straight trip to the area final and sets up a tilt against either Arlington Heights or Everman, which face off against each other Tuesday evening.
“You never underestimate a playoff team, so we just had to come out and play like its’s our last,” said Tamia Jones, The Colony senior guard.
Jones and Jewel Spear – the two star seniors - proved to be a major difference once again by combining for 37 points to extend their high school careers before they head off to play college basketball next season, with Jones set to play at SMU and Spear heading out east to Wake Forest.
Spear scored a team-high 25 points, which follows up her 25 points in the regular-season finale last week to defeat then-No. 14 Denton Braswell. Her efforts down the stretch on Monday helped the Lady Cougars come out on top, scoring 12 of her team’s 15 fourth-quarter points – including the go-ahead 3 to make it a 52-50 ball game with just under 30 seconds remaining, followed by the final two free throws.
Jones added 12 points, four steals and deflected multiple passes in an all-around display on both ends on the court. Her 10-point first quarter loomed large, too, lifting The Colony up to a 20-15 lead after the first eight minutes of action.
“Two big players made big plays,” said Colby Pastusek, The Colony head coach. “Tamia and Jewel stepped up and made big plays. Kennedy Shaw hit a big 3 late in the fourth quarter. We needed one of those to fall, so that was big that she stepped up and knocked that down for us.”
But as the senior duo headed for Division I schools stood out, they would not be the only ones to provide key contributions in a battle that came down to the very end.
Junior guard Aariyah Cotto had seven points and made highly impactful plays defensively that altered the course of the game, sophomore guard Kennedy Shaw had six on a pair of 3s and sophomore Lani Berg and freshman Kahlen Norris both made a basket. And while Haley Courtney was the only one of the seven The Colony players that saw the floor to not score, it was her rebounding and defense that loomed large.
“They just battled,” Pastusek said. “Haley Courtney was big on the boards. There was a lot of times, transition defense-wise, where Aariyah ran down some of what should have been sure layups. She probably saved about six points there on the floor. That’s huge. That’s just continuing to pursue and play. We talked about winning on each possession, and her mindset on those possessions was to go win on each possession.”
The pressure defense and up-tempo style The Colony brought to the table was just enough to stave off a hot night for Grapevine, whose valiant performance from 3-point land nearly led it to a victory.
Grapevine went 9-of-14 from distance – paced by sophomore Mimi Margiotta’s five 3s and 23 points and senior Dasha MacMillan’s three 3s and 15 points – but the Lady Cougars’ stifling press forced 21 turnovers, nine of which came in the first quarter to get off to the quick lead.
“It was really big,” Spear said. “They were making good shots here and there. We were leaving them open a couple of times — a couple of miscues on the defensive end — but we forced turnovers, which is good.”
As The Colony is thrilled to continue playing basketball at this time of year, Pastusek wants the team to rest their bodies Tuesday while preparing for their next game, where a victory would lift The Colony to its fourth consecutive spot in the regional quarterfinals.
“You’re thankful for every day that you get to play another day, especially in our region. It’s one of the toughest regions in the state,” Pastusek said. “You’re not going to find a tougher one, so anytime you get an opportunity to keep winning, it doesn’t matter what it looks like. We’ll take one-point wins from here on out.”
