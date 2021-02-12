McKINNEY – The Colony head girls soccer coach Tommy Ray has praised his Lady Cougars for their ability to grind out a win.
Coming into Tuesday’s District 10-5A match against McKinney North, The Colony had won each of its previous two games by one goal. The Lady Cougars followed a similar script against the Lady Bulldogs. Sophomore Shelby Smith scored the game-winner with 5:19 left in the match as The Colony took down North, 2-1.
Sophomore Olivia Howard scored her 20th goal of the season on a laser shot that traveled inches above the hands of North freshman goalkeeper Morgan Paley to give The Colony a 1-0 lead just 67 seconds into the match.
“She’s a natural finisher,” Ray said of Howard. “The thing that I’ve challenged her to do is to take on different roles. I’m used to her goals, but she’s trying to improve her game. She’s showing that improvement on the other end with the touches and the passing.”
The Colony (10-5-1, 3-2) also received stellar net-minding from sophomore goalkeeper Cadence Tischler. Tischler denied several quality scoring chances for North, including one with just over 15 minutes remaining in the second half. She sprinted out of her post to kick the ball out of bounds and end a counter rush by the Lady Bulldogs (6-6-4, 1-2-3).
Earlier in the second half, Tischler also received helped from the right post. A North player directed a shot onto net but the ball caromed off the iron and out of harm’s way, keeping The Colony’s one-goal lead in place.
“Tischler is not very tall, but she’s a great athlete,” Ray said.
With temperatures in the mid-30s, Ray said it was the coldest game that his team has played in quite some time. He added that the chilly weather created for a lot of mistakes. However, Ray was happy to see his team work through those conditions.
“It’s been a couple of seasons since we’ve had a cold game,” he said. “Some of these girls aren’t quite used to this. Me and (McKinney North head coach Lance Lovell), we go way back. Usually, it’s a super competitive game. Usually, it’s a lot cleaner and faster. We both play the same style. But, tonight was not clean and fast. It was an ugly game. But, as a coach, you want to see your girls win ugly games. I was glad to see us not check out.”
North spent a majority of the second half on The Colony’s side of the field but didn’t have anything to show for their efforts. That was until just over 65 minutes into the match. Lady Bulldog sophomore defenseman Emalee Jones blasted a high-rising shot from more than 30 yards out for a 1-1 tie.
“We played much better in the second half than we did in the first half,” Lovell said. “The first half, we came out flat. We didn’t have much energy to start the match. Hence, it is the reason why we gave up the goal so early.
“The weather temperatures were in the girls’ heads and I don’t think they were ready to play. But, we were able to corral them and get them focused at halftime.”
Goals have been hard to come by lately for The Colony. The Lady Cougars have scored just seven goals through seven district matches after potting 32 goals in their first 11 matches. Playing against teams with larger players has forced Ray to make adjustments.
Adjustments and all, The Colony has found ways to win games.
Smith ensured that The Colony left McKinney with its third straight 10-5A win. She ran to an open lane in front of the net and squared up for a header to give the Lady Cougars a 2-1 lead. A corner kick by sophomore Taryn Sueltz jump-started the play.
