The Colony volleyball team made a triumphant return to the court Friday after spending a little more than a week away from the court due to COVID-19 concerns within its program.
The Lady Cougars pulled off a sweep of Frisco Emerson, a first-year school, inside the comforts of Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
Prior to Friday’s match, the last time that The Colony (18-5) competed was Aug. 26.
The Colony won all four matches on the first day of the Argyle Tournament.
The Colony earned victories in all three matches in pool play. The Lady Cougars topped Denton Braswell, Millsap and Iowa Park. Then in a quarterfinal match of gold bracket play, The Colony overcame a narrow loss in the first set against Melissa to rally for a 2-1 win (25-27, 25-11, 25-23).
The result comes one week after The Colony finished in second place in the Planet Volleywood Tournament at Berkner High School.
The Colony was unable to complete the final two matches in the Argyle Tournament due to virus concerns within its program. The virus also forced the cancellation of Tuesday’s match between the Lady Cougars and Royse City.
The Colony is slated to return to the court Tuesday at McKinney, which will serve as the final non-district match for the Lady Cougars. District 10-5A play for The Colony will begin Friday with a match against defending Class 5A state champion Lovejoy.
