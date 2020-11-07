Lake Dallas’ cross country program ended their season Oct. 30 at the District 6-5A meet after no one on the team qualified for the Region 1 meet.
Senior Edith Branch paced the Lady Falcons, clocking a time of 20:41, good for 19th overall. Sophomore Chloe Bidwell took 37th in 22:59. Junior Isabella DiDonato was 41st in 23:42.
“Edith would have made regionals in the majority of the other districts,” said Jessica Prickett, Lake Dallas head coach. “She also had a minute improvement for her time of 20:41. Edith has been a strong leader on this team from the day she walked in this year. She helped motivate and encourage her teammates through tough workouts. She always is the first person to show up to practice and the last to leave.”
On the boys’ side, sophomore Cole Schnurbusch placed 31st in 18:17. Seniors Jacob Staubas and Chase Villarreal finished 45th and 46th, respectively in 19:46 and 19:49. Senior Tristan Anderson took 48th overall in 20:23. Junior Hayden Hoover was 52nd in 20:59.
“Cole had about a 30-second improvement on his time with a PR of 18:17,” Prickett said. “Chase Villarreal came in with a time of 19:49 and a minute improvement from his last time racing. This was very impressive because he came in late to the season and had only been to six practices.
“Tristen Anderson finished off his season strong. I am very proud of the way he encourages his teammates and makes running fun. He has been on the team all four years and has seemed to love every minute of it. Jacob Staubus joined the team his sophomore year and kept improving every race. His work ethic and hard work has been vital to the team over the years.”
Lake Dallas boys’ placed eighth in the team standings with 220 points. Grapevine won the team title with 27 points. Denton also qualified its entire team for the regional meet. The Lady Falcons didn’t have enough runners to qualify for the team score.
The 6-5A meet was held Oct. 30 at The Buff in Fort Worth.
