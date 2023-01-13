One of the more pleasant surprises in the Dallas area this season has been the turnaround of The Colony girls basketball team.
One year after the Lady Cougars amassed just nine wins and missed the playoffs for the second straight season, The Colony is in the thick of things. The Lady Cougars entered Friday evening’s road game at Frisco Wakeland with a 17-9 overall record and just one game behind Frisco Lone Star for first place in District 9-5A.
A big reason behind The Colony’s success is the play of senior combo guard Kahlen Norris.
Now in her fourth season on the Lady Cougars’ varsity, Norris is instant offense. She was an honorable-mention all-district honoree her junior season after she averaged 9.2 points, three rebounds and two assists per game.
This season, Norris has elevated her game. She has increased her per-game totals to 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.1 assists. Whether it is a pull-up jumper, a 3-pointer or a layup, her natural athleticism allows her to drive effortlessly to the basket or create space from 15-20 feet away from the basket.
Although The Colony suffered its first district loss Tuesday against Lone Star, 36-33, first-year head coach Chanice Smith has her Lady Cougars rolling. Norris credited Smith for her allowing her to grow as a point guard and leader.
Norris lists offers from Hardin-Simmons University, Cloud Community College, Hutchinson Community College and Seward Community College.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Norris chats about The Colony’s success, her growth as a leader and her time playing for the Higher Goals club basketball team.
SLM: What was your role on the team coming into this season?
KN: Basically, I've been trying to step into a leader role, especially with me being a senior. I had to step up to that role. Unfortunately, I'm not a very vocal person. I have to lead by example. I try to be vocal every now and then. I think that I lead by example, and my coaches and teammates can probably agree on that.
SLM: You are one of the top point scorers on your team. Talk about the work that you put in to being a scorer.
KN: It's been coming along. I've been able to take down my defender with me being a combo guard and I can knock down shots.
SLM: You mentioned about the time that you have spent playing for Higher Goals. What has that organization meant to you in regards to your development as a player?
KN: They have definitely helped me with my IQ. Unfortunately, I was one of the tallest kids on my team, so I had to work on my rebounding. That's definitely improved, even with me being a guard. We got off a lot of shots and spent a lot of time in the gym together.
SLM: Who are some people along the way that have helped you to grow as a player?
KN: Definitely coach Smith and Wayne Watts, the head coach for Higher Goals Now, and even my mom, Christy Gordon. They definitely helped me with my confidence and my IQ. I'm not usually a point guard, but coach Smith has helped me to get comfortable with that role. I can see the floor better, and I think that will help me in college.
SLM: Congratulations on a great season. What reasons would you attribute as to why The Colony has enjoyed so much success this season?
KN: I think that it really starts the coach. Our chemistry is a lot better. Coach Smith has really changed the program in multiple ways. It didn't even really start with basketball. She really makes the time to get to know the players, and I really appreciate it.
We have a lot of people watching us and counting on us. I haven't had this, really ever since Tamia (Jones) and Jewel (Spear) left. We haven't had that many people supporting us. We just have to prove ourselves and that we're capable of winning a district title.
SLM: Who is your favorite basketball player?
KN: I look a lot at the NBA, honestly. I should support the WNBA a little more. I like Jayson Tatum. I like his shooting game and how he creates his own shots.
