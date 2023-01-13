Kahlen Norris

The Colony senior Kahlen Norris, center, is averaging close to 12 points per game this season.

 David Wolman / Staff Photos

One of the more pleasant surprises in the Dallas area this season has been the turnaround of The Colony girls basketball team.

One year after the Lady Cougars amassed just nine wins and missed the playoffs for the second straight season, The Colony is in the thick of things. The Lady Cougars entered Friday evening’s road game at Frisco Wakeland with a 17-9 overall record and just one game behind Frisco Lone Star for first place in District 9-5A.

