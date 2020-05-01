Steve Telaneus, the longtime Marcus cross country/track and field head coach, died on Thursday.
One of the state's most accomplished high school coaches between the two sports, Telaneus had coached in Lewisville ISD since 1983 – going on to become the lone head coach in Marcus cross country's history and building the program into one of the state's elite.
Over the course of his career, Telaneus led the Marauders to four state championships in girls cross country – the most recent coming in 2015 – as well as numerous other individual champions at the district, regional and state levels.
Known across the state as "Coach T.," Telaneus is a five-time Cross Country Coaches Associations of Texas' Coach of the Year, was named National Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2000 and was inducted into National High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2004.
MileSplit was the first to report on Telaneus' passing. His cause of death is unknown.
It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a great man and Marcus icon. RIP Coach T. You are deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Telaneus family and the thousands of students whose lives he touched. @MarcusXCTrack ♥️ https://t.co/npWFl3NC0u— Marcus Girls Soccer (@Marcus_MMFCG) May 1, 2020
Coach Telaneus was so nice and so helpful to Coach Moss during her transition to LHS. The LISD athletics community lost a great coach today. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/qQ3yklvBGi— Farmer Running (@lhscc_track) May 1, 2020
@LewisvilleISD @MarcusXCTrack @Marcus_HS lost one of the cornerstones of coaching. Steve Telaneus touched so many lives and our hearts go out to his family. Great coach but even a better person ❤️@uiltexas @UIL_AD https://t.co/Ki3430cWdP— Lewisville ISD Athletics (@LISDsports) May 1, 2020
Coach Telaneus was a great coach and friend. Charismatic figure who made a difference in the lives of his students each day. He will be missed. https://t.co/4L3GsyuVYy— Flower Mound Running (@fmhsrunning) May 1, 2020
I hope this wasn’t true. Steve Telaneus was a faithful man of God. I am grateful for the short bit of time I was able to spend with him at Marcus. His legacy goes forward through all those who came in contact with him. You will be greatly missed, but you are now sitting in glory. https://t.co/6Be4tz4NWm— Chad Rakestraw (@chadrakestraw) May 1, 2020
