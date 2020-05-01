Steve Telaneus

Steve Telaneus, the longtime Marcus cross country/track and field head coach, died on Thursday.

One of the state's most accomplished high school coaches between the two sports, Telaneus had coached in Lewisville ISD since 1983 – going on to become the lone head coach in Marcus cross country's history and building the program into one of the state's elite.

Over the course of his career, Telaneus led the Marauders to four state championships in girls cross country – the most recent coming in 2015 – as well as numerous other individual champions at the district, regional and state levels. 

Known across the state as "Coach T.," Telaneus is a five-time Cross Country Coaches Associations of Texas' Coach of the Year, was named National Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2000 and was inducted into National High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2004.

MileSplit was the first to report on Telaneus' passing. His cause of death is unknown.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments