There aren’t many baseball districts in the state with the tradition and pedigree of 6-6A — a league chalked with some of the top programs in the area.
Despite the 2020 season’s abrupt conclusion, teams like Flower Mound, Marcus and Hebron were among those who turned in strong non-district campaigns, and several of the key contributors for those teams sported numbers that stacked up among the best in the state.
In recent weeks, TXHighSchoolBaseball.com has compiled a listing of the year’s top 100 performers in a myriad of statistical categories. All four of Lewisville ISD’s 6A programs — Marcus, Flower Mound, Hebron and Lewisville — had players represented.
Marcus
The Marauders finished the shortened season at 11-2 and with the state’s No. 3 ranking in the Diamond Pro/THSB 6A top 25 — a mark forged by a well-rounded balance between productive outings at the plate and on the mound.
The team’s contributions in the latter featured what had the makings of a promising year for both junior Tyler Schott and senior Reed Gallant. Schott exited the season as one of just 22 pitchers in the state to post a 0.00 ERA, adding 21 strikeouts — tied for 64th — along the way. Gallant had plenty of success retiring batters as well, notching 22 strikeouts, which tied for 49th in the state, as part of his final season at Marcus.
With those two at the helm, the Marauders held opponents to two runs or less 10 times in their 13-game campaign.
Marcus closed the season on a 10-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 57-13 during that stretch, thanks to a number of contributions at the plate. Senior Brendan Concannon was among the area’s top offensive performers, cracking the state’s top 100 in three different categories: He tallied 13 RBIs (64th), stole eight bases (62nd) and was among a cast that produced two triples (34th) during the year.
He had help elsewhere in the lineup, be it a trio of doubles from sophomore Jake Duer, who tied for 10th overall in the category, or a trio of triples from junior Wesley Jordan — also a mark that was good for 10th in the state.
Flower Mound
The Jaguars have had quite the decade, advancing at least three rounds deep in the postseason five times over a six-season span from 2014-19, including a state championship in 2014 and a regional finals berth last year.
Ranked No. 6 in the state, Flower Mound had another strong season in the works at 10-3-1 when play concluded in March. That came thanks to just 1.6 runs allowed in the Jaguars’ 10 wins and a deep cast of pitchers on head coach Danny Wallace’s roster. Chief among that group was senior Cam Brown, who played a key role in the team’s five-round playoff run in 2019. In his final go-around with the Jaguars, Brown ranked among the state’s best in both ERA at just 0.74 (67th) and strikeouts at 25 (26th).
Brown was one four Flower Mound players to crack the top 100 in a pitching category. Fellow senior Chris Ballow broke the 20-strikeout plateau with 21 (20th in the state) and logged a 1.00 ERA (93rd). Meanwhile, senior Patrick Dunn fanned 19 batters (91st) and junior Santosh Gottam made good on his preseason action with a 0.62 ERA (54th).
Ballow doubled as an extra-base threat at the plate with six doubles, tied for 20th in the state, while junior Jack Arthur tallied a pair of home runs (24th).
Hebron
The Hawks made some noise of their own by going 8-3-3 in the preseason and should be well stocked to do the same in 2021. Plenty of the Hawks’ top ammunition from the plate projects to be back for next season, including a stout junior class that all finished within the state’s top 100 in multiple hitting categories.
That group included a dynamic year from junior Connor McGinnis, who managed 17 hits (64th), 15 runs (46th), two triples (34th) and three home runs (seventh). His homer tally was matched by fellow junior Dalton Balma, whose three bombs contributed to 13 RBIs (64th) to complement five doubles (49th).
Junior Trent McCown also got in on the action with 14 runs (61st) and six doubles (20th), while freshman MJ Seo turned some heads in his first varsity campaign with five doubles (49th), and senior Cameron Upchurch blasted a trio of home runs in his final year with the program. The Hawks doubled as the only team in the state to have three different players total at least three home runs.
That success went hand in hand with encouraging starts on the mound from seniors Brandon Bane and Blake Richardson, both of whom racked up three wins while pitching for Hebron.
Lewisville
The Farmers entered the year looking to snap a two-year hiatus from postseason action and closed the shortened season with the district’s fourth-highest winning percentage, eclipsed only by their three LISD bunkmates mentioned above.
Finishing 6-6-1 during non-district play, Lewisville showcased some punch from the plate behind 6.7 runs per game, including at least seven scored in each of its first six contests. That hot start contributed to four different Farmers cracking the top 100 in several offensive categories, including a promising campaign for senior Dylan Becker. His seven doubles ranked ninth in the state and contributed to 13 RBIs (64th).
Becker was one of three Lewisville seniors to stuff the stat sheet early on. Senior Trey West tallied five doubles (49th) and scored 15 runs (46th), while senior Dillon Flores launched two home runs (24th).
Junior Blaine Miller was productive on the base paths as well, touching home plate 18 times to tie for 13th overall in the state.
