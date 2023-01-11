Plano boys basketball

Plano senior Justin McBride (21) and the Wildcats checked in at No. 6 in Class 6A in the latest edition of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Nominations for the 2023 McDonald's All-American Games were revealed on Wednesday, and a handful of local standouts were among the 700-plus from around the country up for consideration for the prestigious hardwood showcase.

Texas led all states with 93 nominees vying for a potential spot in the boys and girls All-American games, set for March 28 in the Toyota Center in Houston. The final roster of 48 players will be named later this month.

