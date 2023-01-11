Nominations for the 2023 McDonald's All-American Games were revealed on Wednesday, and a handful of local standouts were among the 700-plus from around the country up for consideration for the prestigious hardwood showcase.
Texas led all states with 93 nominees vying for a potential spot in the boys and girls All-American games, set for March 28 in the Toyota Center in Houston. The final roster of 48 players will be named later this month.
Local nominees include several of the top players in the Metroplex, with four emanating nearby as part of District 6-6A. The Coppell and Flower Mound girls, both state-ranked by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, are in contention for the district title and thanks in no small part to the play of seniors Jules LaMendola and Madison Cox — both of whom received nominations for the McDonald's All-American Game.
LaMendola helped lead the Cowgirls to a 6-6A title and regional quarterfinal appearance last season on her way to district MVP honors. Cox, meanwhile, has sparked a big year for the Flower Mound girls, who sit at 21-4 on the season.
Plano's Salese Blow received an All-American Game nomination amid a senior year where she is averaging more than 30 points per game and leads the area in scoring.
Blow was one of two Wildcats nominated for the McDonald's showcase, joined by fellow senior Justin McBride. The Oklahoma State commit has taken the reins at the defending 6-6A champions in his second year with the program, leading Plano to a 19-7 record.
Little Elm senior Amarachi Kimpson received an All-American Game nomination as well, building off a district MVP campaign of her own. Kimpson is averaging 19.0 points per game for a Lady Lobos squad that sits at 19-5 on the season.
At the 5A level, Lovejoy senior Karson Templin and Frisco Memorial senior Drew Steffe both earned nominations. Steffe, a Texas Tech commit, led the Warriors to their deepest playoff run ever last season with a trip to the regional finals, while Templin, pledged to Utah State, has been the anchor on back-to-back district championship teams and is one week removed from setting the school's single-game scoring record with 41 points against Denison on Jan. 3.
That's familiar territory for Prestonwood Christian senior Mackenzie Nolan, who broke the Lady Lions' scoring record with 50 points earlier in the season. Nolan, who will play softball in college at Grand Canyon, received an All-American Game nomination for her work on the hardwood.
Sunnyvale senior Micah Russell also landed a nomination for her work leading the state-ranked Lady Raiders. A walking double-double, Russell has helped Sunnyvale to a 21-5 record and an unbeaten 6-0 start to district play.
