Frisco ISD is no stranger to showcasing talent on the high school basketball courts, and the 2019-20 season was no different — just check the Liberty girls’ trophy case.
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ annual postseason awards only reiterated that, with five student-athletes earning either all-region or all-state commendation. That in and of itself is no surprise, given the school district’s track record — it’s that all five still have either one or two years left in their high school careers.
Without a single senior among its all-region or all-state selections, FISD sported no shortage of players and teams that performed well beyond its years in 2019-20 — be it an underclassmen-heavy Memorial girls squad surging into second place of 9-5A, Centennial posting a three-round postseason run led by a pair of juniors, or Liberty withstanding a mass graduation and turning its reins over to a sophomore on the way to a Class 5A state championship.
“Frisco is saturated with talent across the board,” said Rochelle Vaughn, Memorial girls head coach. “We have 10 high schools now with two more coming, and there’s been so much talent as far as players and coaches and it pushes everybody to keep getting better.”
A few of the standouts within FISD’s 2021 class can attest, with Liberty sophomore Jazzy Owens-Barnett and Memorial sophomore Jasmyn Lott named to TABC’s 5A all-state team, while Lone Star sophomore Kyla Deck received all-region. Centennial junior Madison Ott also earned an all-region spot.
Those four were in the 9-5A MVP mix all season long, with Owens-Barnett eventually claiming the honor before leading the Lady Redhawks to their first-ever state title. She did so after 18 points per game during the postseason — on a team that averaged 44, no less — on the way to her first all-state recognition.
“It’s a really cool honor and it’s especially exciting for Jazzy, because you know the way she did it,” said Ross Reedy, Liberty girls head coach. “When you look at raw statistics, her numbers might not jump off the page, but that’s because of our style of play. You know how substance-based her recognition is.”
It’s the latest in a laundry list of postseason accolades for Owens-Barnett, who was named state tournament MVP followed by TABC all-state and MaxPreps all-state first team — joining Duncanville’s Deja Kelly as the only two players in Texas to earn all three honors this season.
“She’s a really intelligent player and with her intellectual capacity is with very few limitations,” Reedy said. “You just knew that once she started hammering away on those things and tweaking some things with her physical game that you would get that big jump.”
Vaughn anticipated similar growth from Lott, who emerged as one of the area’s top offensive players after averaging nearly 20 points per game on her way to 9-5A offensive player of the year honors.
“When you get an award like [all-state], it goes back to your overall work ethic. [Lott] works extremely hard at becoming a better basketball player and buys into the team-first system,” Vaughn said. “She does a great job of involving her teammates and they involve her, which helps her score points the way she does.”
Deck authored plenty of memorable moments of her own, including 28 points in a third-round comeback win over Denison to lead Lone Star back to the regional tournament. Ditto for Ott, whose Lady Titans gave Liberty one of their toughest tests of the postseason. On the year, Ott averaged 15 points per game.
“Kyla Deck is a lot like Jazzy in the sense that … she’s that do-it-all type who knows if she has to score six then she’ll score six and if she has to score 28 then she’ll do that as well,” Reedy said. “And then Madi Ott is so strong offensively and so hard to stop.”
On the boys side, Centennial junior Xavier Savage carved out an all-region spot of his own, routinely cracking 20-plus points during district play to fuel the Titans to the area round of the playoffs.
All five players will be back to lead their respective teams next season, which should only heighten the friendly rivalries budding on the girls side.
“Those girls all play either together or against each other in AAU, so they all know each other,” Vaughn said. “The three sophomores are all friends and play on ProSkills together, so I think that friendship helps them compete.
“They all know they have to keep working because their friend is working hard and no one wants to fall behind.”
Little Elm, Celina stars recognized
Celina senior Karson Stastny is all too accustomed to postseason accolades, exiting his prolific career with the Bobcats with multiple district MVP awards under his belt.
Stastny can add a TABC all-state selection to his resume after earning a spot among Class 4A’s 20 players picked. The dynamic scorer closed out his Celina career by averaging over 16 points per game and pacing the Bobcats to the regional quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, although Little Elm freshman Amarachi Kimpson’s career is just getting underway, her varsity debut has already drawn myriad praise around the state — posting some of Texas’ top numbers among freshmen.
The TABC took notice, rewarding Kimpson with a spot on its all-region team. Competing in Region I-5A, the first-year guard led Little Elm to the postseason after averaging 19 points per game and claiming newcomer of the year honors in 8-5A.
