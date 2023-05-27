Flower Mound senior Ryder McDaniel receives congratulations from his Jaguar teammates in the dugout after he scored the first run in Friday’s 9-0 win over Weatherford in Game 1 of the Region I-6A semifinals from Horner Ballpark in Dallas.
DALLAS – Ever since Flower Mound head baseball coach Danny Wallace moved pieces around in the Jaguars’ batting order after an extra-inning 8-6 loss to Prosper in Game 1 of bi-district, the Jaguars have yet to lose – Flower Mound has won each of its last five games by at least five runs, outscoring their opponents 39-1 over that span to improve to 7-1 in the playoffs.
Flower Mound continued its dominant ways on Friday against Weatherford. Junior right-hander Zack James tossed six scoreless innings and senior Cole Ridenour crushed a three-run home run over the wall in right field as part of a five-run third for the Jaguars in a 9-0 victory from Horner Ballpark at Dallas Baptist University.
Flower Mound (32-9-2) has two chances on Saturday to clinch a berth in the Region I-6A final. Game 2 is set for noon at Horner Park. If necessary, Game 3 will start 30 minutes following the conclusion of the second game of the best-of-three series.
“We’re just locked in,” Wallace said. “We just know our rotation. Our pitchers know their roles and our lineup, ever since we made the switch and moved a couple of guys around, they all understand what their job is. Right now, everybody understands what they need to do.”
For the second straight series, Flower Mound started Game 1 fast. Junior Zane Becker crushed a three-run home run in the first inning of last week’s run-rule win over Allen. On Friday evening, the Jaguars again made solid contact with the ball from the get-go. Senior Ryder McDaniel hit a single with one out in the top of the first, advanced to third on a single by junior Josh Glaser and scored on a sacrifice fly by Becker for a 1-0 Jaguars lead.
Glaser not only got a hot start at the plate but made a couple of key defensive plays in the early going to keep the Kangaroos (31-10) off the scoreboard.
Weatherford threatened to level the score in the home half of the first half after senior Omar Juarez doubled with one out. However, he was subsequently thrown out at second base after Glaser fielded a ground ball and threw to junior second baseman Josh Distel. Distel applied the tag on Juarez before Juarez could touch the bag with his hand.
One inning later, Glaser charged in from third base and made an off-balance throw to gun down Weatherford senior Tanner Mullins in a close play at first base – it came after sophomore Colton McClure led off the bottom of the second with a single.
Overall, Flower Mound turned in another strong defensive performance. In addition to a few web gems by Glaser, Distel made a couple of timely catches in shallow center field, while in the final inning, McDaniel made a diving stop and subsequent throw to rob McClure of a potential hit.
Great defense and pitching has been the theme for Flower Mound in each of the last three rounds of the playoffs. James is thankful for the Jaguars’ defense, but he also threw pitches for strikes to aid his own cause. He struck out four and allowed just three hits. James has not given up a run in his last three starts.
“I’ve kind of locked in,” James said. “The Prosper game was kind of a wake-up call. I think I struggled a little bit against Prosper and I said, ‘Hey, I want to help my team out.’ It’s also been a lot easier when our offense has scored so many runs and we’ve been doing so good behind me on defense, it just feels way easier for me to pitch.”
Junior Adrian Rodriguez had the most crucial at-bat of the game for Flower Mound. The Jaguars had already scratched one run across home plate in the top of the third on an RBI sacrifice fly by McDaniel. Three batters later, Rodriguez fell into a 0-2 hole with two outs. But Rodriguez drew three straight balls before lining an RBI double to give Flower Mound a 3-0 lead.
Ridenour proceeded to blow the game, following Rodriguez’s hit with a three-run home run to put the Jaguars on top by six runs.
“Big at-bat by Adrian to help us start to pull away,” Wallace said. “Right now, we’re able to strike from anywhere in the lineup. We can lead off an inning with one through nine and get something going.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.