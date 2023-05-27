Flower Mound Ryder McDaniel

Flower Mound senior Ryder McDaniel receives congratulations from his Jaguar teammates in the dugout after he scored the first run in Friday’s 9-0 win over Weatherford in Game 1 of the Region I-6A semifinals from Horner Ballpark in Dallas.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

DALLAS – Ever since Flower Mound head baseball coach Danny Wallace moved pieces around in the Jaguars’ batting order after an extra-inning 8-6 loss to Prosper in Game 1 of bi-district, the Jaguars have yet to lose – Flower Mound has won each of its last five games by at least five runs, outscoring their opponents 39-1 over that span to improve to 7-1 in the playoffs.

Flower Mound continued its dominant ways on Friday against Weatherford. Junior right-hander Zack James tossed six scoreless innings and senior Cole Ridenour crushed a three-run home run over the wall in right field as part of a five-run third for the Jaguars in a 9-0 victory from Horner Ballpark at Dallas Baptist University.

