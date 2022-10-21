The strong left leg of senior place kicker Edwin Lopez provides The Colony football team with a secret weapon.
Lopez was on fire in the Cougars’ 35-29 loss to Justin Northwest last Friday. The senior made a career-long 52-yard field goal while adding two makes from 42 yards, in addition to one successful onside kick recovery for The Colony. But it’s not the furthest field goal that he’s made – at least unofficially. Two weeks ago, Lopez made a 65-yarder in practice.
Following in the footsteps of 2021 The Colony graduate Kevin Albarran, Lopez has provided the Cougars with a highly accurate kicker. A first team all-district honoree as a junior, Lopez already has multiple colleges courting him to play football.
Lopez has also brought a powerful leg to The Colony boys soccer team. A two-time all-district honoree in soccer, Lopez, a fullback, helped to lead the Cougars to their first conference title since 1998 during the 2021 season, plus a bi-district championship.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Lopez relives his 52-yard field goal, talks about being the first kicker in program history to lead the team onto the field for a game and The Colony boys soccer team’s run to the district title in 2021.
SLM: Congrats on a great season. Take me through the 52-yard field goal that you made last week at Justin Northwest.
EL: It was into the wind but the wind died down just in time. I could feel the wind through my hands. I could feel the wind through my body and see how it feels when it cools down and find a perfect time to strike the ball. Luckily, I struck it at a perfect time and it went through. They said that I had 6 to 8 more yards to spare.
SLM: What kind of confidence does it show from the coaching staff to let you attempt that long of a field goal?
EL: It honestly motivates me more to show them that they made the right choice and I was able to help them a little more. Again, that goes with the offense. They’re able to go down and drive me into my range. I’m just trying to be any kind of support that I can be for the team. It’s a great honor for them to trust me that much.
We joke around a lot in practice and talk about a whole bunch of scenarios. They know when it comes to game time, I’m ready and hopefully I’m able to execute and make a play.
SLM: You carried the sledgehammer during the team entrance at Northwest, which is awarded to the player that The Colony coaching staff wants to see lead the team onto the field. What did it mean for you to be able to carry the sledgehammer?
EL: It’s a great privilege. I was fortunate enough to be able to do it, the first kicker in our program to be able to slam the hammer. It was a great feeling, just being able to hype up the team and fight for each other.
SLM: What age did you become serious about being a place kicker?
EL: I’ve played soccer my entire life, which has allowed me to have a little power behind me and have the technique to be able to kick. In middle school, I started playing football. Coach (Rudy) Rangel had to convince me and my mom and luckily it turned into this.
My seventh-grade year, I started enjoying football a lot. My eighth-grade year, coach Rangel cut me off from every other position. He didn’t want me to get injured. He was just trying to be safe and let me bring my best when I come up here and I’m able to do what I have to do.
He put a lot of faith in me and hope, which really means a lot.
SLM: Prior to this season, what was the longest field goal that you had made in a game?
EL: My longest that I had made was 50 yards. It was the longest that I had been tested in a game. Last year, we didn’t kick too many field goals.
My first two years, I wasn’t kicking that much because I was kicking under Kevin Albarran. He was a great help to me. He was a junior when I was a freshman. We did a little two-kicker action and just worked with each other. He gave me some tips and I use those to my advantage. It’s great to be able to learn from him.
Coming in my freshman year, that allowed me to come in and grow and just improve and kick from further distance.
SLM: What workouts do you credit for allowing you to become the kicker that you have become?
EL: A lot of mobility stuff. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of strength since I was a kid and kicking from half field and Olympic goals in soccer when I’m scoring on corner kicks.
The weight room with coach (Joe) Hubener has been amazing. He’s great in the weight room. That’s just his zone. And whenever everyone is in the weight room, everyone is locked in and ready to go.
SLM: Have you participated in any kicking camps?
EL: I’ve been able to attend Kohl’s kicking camp. I attended that just after we played Denton Ryan last year. They held it at the Princeton campus by the Kohl’s campus. Hopefully, I’ll be able to attend another one on Dec. 10.
SLM: How is the college recruitment process going?
EL: I have a few schools looking at me. Nothing official, but communicating with coaches and getting a feel of the programs to see what I want to do long term. Hopefully some news and some offers come.
SLM: Shifting to soccer, The Colony won a district title in 2021 for the first time since 1998 and won a bi-district championship for the first time in seven years. What made that team so special?
EL: We had some phenomenal players and had all grown up playing together. We all had played club. We all had the ability to finally play together in a really competitive forum. Coach (Lee) Weddall knew how to place all of us and just all us to work best together, which took us to be district champions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.