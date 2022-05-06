Los Quesos Frisco (Frisco Roughriders) took the field on Cinco de Mayo against Diamantes de Arkansas (Arkansas Travelers) and came away with a 6-1 win. The RoughRiders wore their Copa de la Diversion, or “Fun Cup”, jerseys for the first time this season.
The Riders (15-9) were led by an offensive attack of four different batters finishing with two hits. Trey Hair slugged his first home run, and Ezequiel Duran reclaimed the top spot with his league-best 10th and 11th doubles of the season.
Arkansas (11-13) starter Taylor Dollard allowed his first earned run of the season in a five-inning start, finishing with three strikeouts. Arkansas reliever Jake Haberer (0-2) gave up two runs on two hits, recording only two outs in the sixth inning.
Frisco starter Justin Slaten held Arkansas off the scoreboard in his three innings with one hit allowed and finished with four strikeouts. Reliever Tai Tiedemann (3-0) gave up an unearned run in three innings in the win.
Frisco scored in the first inning for the second time this week behind a pair of doubles Justin Foscue and Duran, the second of which plated a run. Frisco held a 1-0 lead for the next four innings until the top of the sixth, when Arkansas drove in an unearned run to tie the game, 1-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jonathan Ornelas singled and Foscue walked to put two aboard and nobody out. Following a Dustin Harris flyout, Duran legged out a fielder’s choice to score Ornelas and give Frisco a 2-1 lead, thanks to an Arkansas throwing error. Blaine Crim added on with a base hit up the middle to score Foscue and send a 3-1 lead into the seventh.
Kellen Strahm was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh and put a runner aboard for Hair, who hit his first home run of the year. With Hair’s homer, everyone on the Riders’ active roster has recorded a home run.
Frisco ended the scoring and drove in their final run on a Strahm sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.
The top five hitters on Frisco's lineup contributed eight of the nine-team hits (8-for-18) Thursday night.
The six-game series continues with game four of the series at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night with LHP Cody Bradford (2-1, 8.64 ERA) taking the mound for Frisco against RHP Connor Jones (0-2, 7.56 ERA).
Friday is also FC Dallas Night at Riders Field, with a postgame Fireworks Friday, sponsored by CoServ.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
