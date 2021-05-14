IRVING – The Colony baseball team has rewritten the record books.
In 2018, the Cougars defeated Frisco Lone Star in three games for their first playoff series win in program history. On Friday night, The Colony completed a sweep of Woodrow Wilson to clinch a berth in the regional quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
The Colony made it look easy in the process.
Cougar senior pitcher Devin Reyna needed just 46 pitches to get through five innings and The Colony plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, cruising to a 10-0 run-rule win against the Wildcats in Game 2 at Irving MacArthur.
The Colony (24-7-2) will play Frisco Wakeland next week in a battle of district champions. The Cougars captured their first district title in school history this season. The Wolverines, the winners of District 9-5A, finished off Creekview on Friday to complete a two-game sweep.
“I’m excited,” said Martin Dean, The Colony head coach. “I thought that our kids played well. I kind of challenged them and said that we need to get a little momentum tonight and take care of it tonight and get some momentum going into next week. We played well. We played well defensively. (Wilson's Brady Gilmore) is a good pitcher, but we executed our game plan well.”
The difference in Friday’s matchup between The Colony and Wilson (22-12) was pitcher efficiency.
Wildcats senior pitcher Gilmore struggled to locate pitches for strikes in the first inning. Cougar senior first baseman Cade Irwin lauded his teammates for their ability to lay off pitches that were thrown by Gilmore outside of the strike zone.
Irwin played a key role. With the bases loaded for the Cougars in the home half of the first, he lined a two-run single to right field to stake The Colony to quick 2-0 lead. Irwin was the spark for the Cougar offense in the two-game series as he finished with a total of five hits.
“Coach (Colby) Rogers has been telling us all week that (Gilmore) is wild with the fastball,” Irwin said. “We were ready for him to try to pitch to us and we got the job done.”
The Colony wasn’t done.
Three batters after Irwin’s single, Jack-Jack Farr got a hold of a single of his own. Chris Hartley drove in another run for the Cougars on a fielder’s choice. Farr then scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0 in favor of The Colony.
By the time the inning was over, the Cougars had already racked up the pitch count on Gilmore. Gilmore needed 38 pitches to get through a long first inning for Wilson. On the flip side, Reyna tossed just six pitches in the opening frame.
Reyna started off the game by hitting the first Wildcat batter that he faced. He then got into a nice groove. He allowed just one base runner the rest of the way. Dylan Turner broke up Reyna’s no-hitter with a one-out single in the top of the fourth. But, for Wilson, that was the extent of the damage that they inflicted on Reyna.
“He’s our ace,” Irwin said of Reyna. “He brings that ace mentality every time out.”
The Colony senior Christian Matthews chipped in an RBI single in the fourth.
The Cougars added two more tallies in the fourth before ending the game via run-rule in the fifth on a two-run single by Chris Hartley.
Game 1 was played out in an almost identical manner.
Noah Olivera drove in two runs with a double in the first inning and The Colony went on to defeat Wilson, 8-1, at Irving High on Thursday.
Scott struck out 10 Wildcats to notch the complete-game victory and also crushed a three-run home run.
Irwin finished 3-for-4 at the plate to power the Cougar offense.
