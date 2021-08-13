With the playing surface at Tommy Briggs Stadium being repainted and leveled off, the first couple of days of fall practice for The Colony football team looked a little different.
The Cougars moved practice to a field adjacent to their stadium, working on fundamentals and plays from a compact space while trying to make the most of the space for everyone involved.
“We’re tight on space, but the field is going to be a blessing,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “We got the ‘D’ rings for the first practice in with all of the field events. So, as soon as we go back onto the football field, it’ll be even better. I’m hoping to go back (Tuesday) and no later than Wednesday.”
The Colony’s 2020 season ended with a 31-14 victory over Frisco Reedy. The Cougars finished the season with a 5-3 record but had their seven-year playoff streak halted on a coin flip. Frisco Independence and Frisco Wakeland earned the final two playoff spots in District 5-5A Division I.
Rangel said that he liked the way that his team finished the season and to use it for motivation. With 16 returning starters, he likes the current state of his team. Coming into last season, the Cougars had just four returners as well as new offensive and defensive coordinators.
“We’re night and day,” he said. “We ended in a really good place last year with the kids playing their best football. We’re just trying to carry the momentum of the offseason and spring ball into this, which the kids are doing beautifully.”
Senior Dylan Corbin will be The Colony’s third starting quarterback in as many years, following successful campaigns by alum Jonathan Roberson in 2020 and alum Mikey Harrington in 2019. Corbin, who served as Roberson’s backup, said that he and the team’s wide receivers would go to a nearby lake or to his house during the offseason to work on timing and gain chemistry.
Corbin completed 4-of-7 passes for 107 yards last season, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to junior Davanta Dunn in a 42-3 victory for The Colony against Frisco Heritage.
“I’m coming in super confident,” Corbin said. “I’ve got a great group around me. Everybody is working their tails off and doing the best that we can. I’m super confident that we’ll be really good and go really far.”
Rangel has praised Corbin for how well he has asserted himself.
“Dylan may be a new quarterback, but he's been doing this for the last seven months,” Rangel said.
Corbin will have an experienced offensive line to work with. Seniors Henry Keeler and William Wallis, juniors Josh Cochran and Christian Cummings and sophomore John Said opened running lanes for an offense that averaged 4.6 yards per carry a year ago. Of course, the foundation of The Colony’s offense is running the ball effectively. Those duties will be handled by senior Robert Veasley Jr. and junior Kamden Wesley.
Defensively, senior Josiah Cruz will be calling out the plays at “Mike” linebacker this season, taking over that position from three-time all-district selection and The Colony alum Stephen McCollom. Junior Devin Hensley will occupy the other inside linebacker spot, which was previously held by current Tarleton State freshman Kyle Taylor.
"Stephen was a real good leader last year,” Cruz said. “It was simple to watch from him and learn. I learned how he led the defense and how he took the field and it's helped me to build the defense to where it was last year — even better than last year."
Cruz and his Cougar teammates are relieved to have gone through the offseason without any disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced The Colony to cancel two consecutive games during the final month of last season.
"It feels normal, which is something that we need,” he said. “For the last year, we've been off-balance with COVID. To have a little normal with football season this year, it feels good."
The Colony will scrimmage Richland at Tommy Briggs Stadium at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. The Cougars will kick off the regular season at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 against Corsicana.
