The Colony’s boys soccer team has one motto that defines just who they are last year.
Last year, the Cougars had all of the firepower in the world. They had a senior class that featured five all-district players, the offensive player of the tear, the utility player of the year, the district midfielder of the year and a senior captain who held the back together.
But now, those five players – which combined for 44 goals and 28 assists – are gone and on to the next ventures in their respective careers. Some went on to play college soccer.
That meant that The Colony would need to band together after losing that much firepower, in turn creating the “#AllIn” mantra that speaks volumes about just who this group is.
“It’s incredible,” said Lee Weddall, The Colony head coach. “They realize now that they’re all going to have to chip in. We’re going to need goals from all over the field. But those kids aren’t there anymore, so they’ve got to step up this year. You have to this year, so they’ve got to be all in. They’re all good kids. I don’t have any issues with them. They’ve bought into the philosophy.”
Early on, The Colony was struggling in the first few games following the departure of a loaded senior class. It failed to win any of its first five contests, suffering three losses and recording two draws during that time.
Weddall said there was “some sticker shock” in those moments as they were looking to others to step up and fill the voids, but since then, the Cougars have started to settle in and find a groove. They are 3-3-2 in a tough District 8-5A entering Friday and winners of three of their last five, including a 3-2 win over then-first-place Little Elm last week.
“They’ve had to realize that it’s going to be a group effort,” Weddall said. “The sum has got to be much more than the individual parts this year, and that’s essentially it. We seemed to have settled on something that works in terms of keeping us competitive. We’re competitive in every game for the most part. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Defense has been a major strength for The Colony in the past four games. It recorded shutouts against Justin Northwest and Little Elm while allowing one goal to Denton Ryan and three to both Denton Braswell and Lake Dallas in its only losses in this successful stretch run on the pitch.
However, the Cougars are dangerous in other areas, too. Junior Franklin Corona and senior Kolton Chacon are the top scorers on the squad thus far, with Corona putting five balls into the net and Chacon following right in his footsteps at four.
Adding to that is six other players have a goal and seven have at least three assists to showcase just how they have bought into their philosophy this year, led by Corona’s five assists and the three from both junior Elijah Elias and senior Zach Morales.
“I know it’s a definite plus because having other people score not only widens the variety, but also it’s like you’re not just relying on two people,” Chacon said. “It shows that there’s other people who could also lead and stuff like that.”
With four games to go on the gauntlet, the Cougars are hoping to find themselves in the playoffs once again for a third consecutive year and build off last year’s trip to the bi-district round.
Chacon and Co. also know there is much more work to be done if they hope to accomplish all of their goals in the end.
“Just hard work, practice, not messing around when practice comes,” Chacon said. “Practice like you play. If you play like a beast, you win like a beast. If you practice like there’s nothing important, it’s going to obviously reflect in the game.”
