Flower Mound Marcus alum and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Not long after a team-issued statement by the Celtics on Thursday that an unspecified player had tested positive for coronavirus, Smart took to social media to clarify that it was in fact him.
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
Smart added that he has shown no symptoms, has been self-quarantined and tweeted that, "the younger generation in our country must self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while."
Smart is the latest NBA player to test positive for coronavirus over the past week following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's initial diagnosis on April 11, which led to the NBA's decision to indefinitely suspend play. Other players who have reportedly tested positive include Utah guard Donovan Mitchell, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, as well as three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization, three additional Nets, and two players for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Smart, who led his high school alma mater to a pair of UIL state championships in 2011 and 2012, is in his sixth season with the Celtics and is averaging a career-high 13.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals.
