Marcus junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is, as he put it, headed back to his roots.
The Marauders' prized quarterback locked up a crucial part of his football future on Monday, verbally committing to defending national champion LSU. Nussmeier made his announcement via Twitter.
A Dream Come True....#COMMITTED— Garrett Nussmeier (@Garrettnuss13) May 4, 2020
(🎥 @itsjlitt ) pic.twitter.com/GJZvxWgD22
Nussmeier, a four-star prospect tabbed by 247Sports as the country's No. 7-ranked pro-style quarterback for the Class of 2021, is fresh off a junior campaign where he netted district MVP honors in 6-6A and helped guide Marcus to a district championship and its first regional semifinal appearance since 1997.
As a junior, the quarterback threw for 3,788 yards, 38 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on just over a 66% completion percentage.
Prior to Monday's commitment, Nussmeier had received 30 offers from powerhouse programs around the country, with LSU joining the likes of Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M among those vying for the passer. The Tigers, however, were the first school to offer Nussmeier heading into his sophomore season.
