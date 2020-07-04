Two of the top football players in Flower Mound celebrated the Fourth of July by with some of the biggest news of their respective careers on the gridiron.
Marcus senior wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant announced Saturday that he’s verbally committing to play at California. One hour later, Flower Mound senior defensive end Stone Eby made the decision to state close to home with a pledge to play for SMU.
The Golden Bears beat out the likes of Oklahoma and LSU for a commitment from the Marauders’ four-star pass catcher. Sturdivant turned in a monster 2019 campaign after moving from Kansas, catching 87 passes for 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns as four-star quarterback and LSU commit Garrett Nussmeier’s top receiving target.
With the help of one of the state’s top quarterback-receiver combinations, Marcus ran the table in District 6-6A and posted its deepest playoff run since 1997 after advancing to the regional semifinals.
As the Marauders prepare for to defend their district title this season, they’ll have to stave off challengers like Flower Mound, whose defense will be anchored by Eby. The future Mustang was a force at the line of scrimmage for the Jaguars last season, totaling 78 tackles, including 22.5 for a loss, plus six sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six pass deflections.
Spearheading a defensive line that totaled 18 sacks in 2019, Eby was instrumental in helping Flower Mound seal its first playoff win in program history last season after taking down Keller, 31-30. Prior to the Jaguars’ game-winning touchdown drive, Eby blocked a Keller extra-point try that kept to Jaguars’ deficit at six points.
Eby’s Jaguars will square off against Sturdivant’s Marauders in both teams’ 6-6A opener next season, which is currently set for 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Neal Wilson Stadium.
