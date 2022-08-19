McKinney Christian football
During his days coaching high school football teams in Oregon and Washington, Dan Whitsett would travel to Pullman, Wash., and participate in coaching clinics at Washington State, where he would pick the brain of former Cougars head coach Mike Leach. Whitsett became fascinated with Leach’s air-raid offense and would use a lot of the terminology to incorporate into his own style of that style of offense into the teams that he coached.

Although Whitsett is more than willing the style of offense to adjust to the personnel that he has on his team, the first-year McKinney Christian Academy head coach believes that the air-raid is the style of play that best takes advantage of the Mustangs’ skill set.

