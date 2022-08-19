During his days coaching high school football teams in Oregon and Washington, Dan Whitsett would travel to Pullman, Wash., and participate in coaching clinics at Washington State, where he would pick the brain of former Cougars head coach Mike Leach. Whitsett became fascinated with Leach’s air-raid offense and would use a lot of the terminology to incorporate into his own style of that style of offense into the teams that he coached.
Although Whitsett is more than willing the style of offense to adjust to the personnel that he has on his team, the first-year McKinney Christian Academy head coach believes that the air-raid is the style of play that best takes advantage of the Mustangs’ skill set.
Whitsett, who is taking the reigns of the program from previous head coach Chance Gray, will have a small roster to work with. The Mustangs have less than 30 players on their roster, but he is confident that the talent on the team will help to overshadow its lack of numbers.
Junior slot receiver Noah Wheeler is a player that Whitsett believes will thrive in the air-raid system. Not only can Wheeler line up in the slot position, he is expected to also line up in the backfield and will also receive playing time at kick returner. A two-way player, Wheeler will patrol the back end of McKinney Christian’s defense along with fellow junior defensive back Connor Jarzombek.
Jarzombek, who is listed at 6-foot-2, provides the Mustangs with height at the Y position and, like Wheeler, will be a threat to score every time he touches the ball.
Senior Cash Etheredge was the team’s starting quarterback last season, but Whitsett said it has been an even battle between Etheredge and junior transfers Drew Denton and Landon Jones.
Senior Matthew McDowell will be the leader on McKinney Christian’s offensive line.
Whitsett is really high on junior defensive tackle Christian Norrell.
Player to Watch
Noah Wheeler
Wide Receiver
Just in his first season as McKinney Christian head coach, Dan Whitsett has only film on junior wide receiver/defensive back Noah Wheleer. But of what Whitsett has watched of Wheeler, the Mustangs head coach believes that Wheeler needs to be utilized more often than he has been in previous years. Wheeler brings speed, athleticism, toughness and agility, and he can line up on the field from just about anywhere. Whitsett said Wheeler is also one heck of a kick returner.
Prince of Peace to lean on duo of Brooks, Johnson
Last season, the Prince of Peace football team put up points in droves. The Eagles averaged 46 points per game, including 66 in a heartbreaking 69-66 loss to Logo Prep Academy in a first-round playoff game.
A big reason behind Prince of Peace’s offensive success was the play of running backs Grayson Brooks and Miles Johnson. Johnson, a sophomore, is a threat to score every time that he touches the ball, having finished with 1,120 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman and he was also one five quarterbacks used by the Eagles last year. Brooks, meanwhile, had a team-high 14 rushing touchdowns with 736 rushing yards last season as a junior.
Brooks and Johnson will again be counted on to help lead a Prince of Peace team that finished with a 5-6 record last season. They are two of four returning starters on offense for the Eagles. Prince of Peace has just three starters coming back on defense, a unit that will be anchored by junior linebacker Ryan Cantrell (2 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, 43 tackles as a sophomore).
The Eagles are also excited about senior wide receiver/defensive back EJ Phillips.
Other players to watch for Prince of Peace are sophomore running back/defensive back Luci Barbara, sophomore quarterback/defensive back Hudson Smith and sophomore wide receiver /defensive back Canon Sharp.
Prince of Peace is scheduled to kick off the 2022 season at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 against Watauga Harvest Christian.
Player to Watch
Miles Johnson
Quarterback
Prince of Peace sophomore quarterback had a freshman season to remember, passing for 371 yards while rushing for a team-high 1,120 yards with 16 total touchdowns. He was part of a standout one-two rushing attack for the Eagles, and his dual-threat ability helped to open up running lanes for now-senior running back Grayson Brooks. Brooks finished with 14 scores and 736 rushing yards last season.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.